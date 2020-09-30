In the name of…

the World Series and the Model T,

the U.S. mail and the U.S. Mint,

Babe Ruth and Johnny Carson,

Walt Disney and Yosemite National Park;

In the name of…

"The Honeymooners" and "I Love Lucy,"

the Alamo and the Green Bay Packers,

cable cars, television, the Supreme Court, James Meredith, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, The Motown Review, Woodstock

and the American Revolution;

In the name of…

Ellis Island, and the Native tribes,

the Grand Canyon, the Gateway Arch, the Golden Gate Bridge,

the Pennsylvania Turnpike,

Tennessee whiskey,

Vegas, Disneyland, Alice’s Restaurant, the Grand Ole Opry, the New York City Ballet, the Berkshire Cattle Fair and the Big Texan Steak Ranch;

In the name of …

the Pullman Car Company, Boeing Aircraft, Bell Telephone, Harley-Davidson, Martin guitars, Levi Strauss, Justin boots, Wilson and Rawlings, and Louisville Slugger;

In the name of …

NASA and the astronauts,

the B-52, the P-59,

PF Flyers, high-top Converse, free speech, civil rights, education, rock and roll, Dick Tracy and good old-fashioned newspapers;

In the name of …

Bob Feller, Connie Mack, Joe Louis, Betty Ford, Hiram Fong, Gale Sayers, Teddy Roosevelt, George Bush, Jimmy Carter, Willie Nelson, Warren Buffett, Clara Barton, Barbra Streisand, Louis Armstrong, Martin Luther King Jr., “The Big Train” Walter Johnson and Slapsie Maxie Rosenbloom;

In the name of …

The Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben,

The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters

In the name of …

the Elks, the Lions, the Rotary,

the Council of Churches and The Union of Scientists;

In the name of …

the Yankees, the Cardinals, the Cowboys, the Steelers, the Wings, the Sharks, the Celtics, the Lakers and the Harlem Globetrotters;

In the name of …

the cops and the firefighters, the nurses and the teachers,

the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines,

the 24th Infantry, the 82nd Airborne, the Delta Force, the Seals, the Rangers, the Green Berets, the cavalry, the Code Talkers and everyone who has died in service to this country;

In the name of …

Our libraries and museums, our farms and rivers, our highways and bridges, our dreamers and visionaries,

our grandparents and our children;

In the name of democracy …

Vote!

to become more united and less divided,

Vote for principles, ideals, character, virtue, for truth and fairness, kindness and respect;

Vote for justice,

Vote for America;

Vote!

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

