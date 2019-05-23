There’s this mood I get in when it’s overcast, when it’s cool and moist outside, and the wind is a bit blustery. As moods go, it’s one of my favorites.
I have observed it from the inside looking out, and the outside looking in, through windows of glass and of the soul, gazing through the gray and the gusts and the swirling sentiment to notice the leaves quaking, the branches blowing, the brain storms and the floods of emotion.
For a long time, I described how the cloudy conditions connected me to poetic abstraction, or to the poet in me, but what I’ve come to believe is that it connects me to my esoteric community, the people I talk and connect with on a soul or spiritual level. The ones with whom I consciously collaborate, participate and cooperate. Those known and unknown, seen and unseen allies. My fellow apostles proclaiming the gospels of higher love, deeper self and greater purpose.
I saw a photo of Picasso’s painting “The Old Guitarist” the other day and it reminded me how I fell in love with it the first time I saw it. I was maybe nine or 10 years old, a happy-go-lucky, middle-class suburban kid, but I remember being spellbound by the suffering I saw in it. The pain, poverty, hunger and loneliness. I also saw how the guitar was a tool of transcendence for the old man sitting in that gloomy corner.
There have been many people who have come into my life or crossed my path I have recognized as members of that community. People with whom I have exchanged information, engaged in conversation, and for whom I have held great affection. The ones with whom I have grown especially tight over the years became my closest cohorts in consciousness and my inner circle within the community. They are the ones I call on days when it’s overcast and the mood sets in.
But of this inner circle, more than half of them are now deceased, and the ones who remain aren’t always available when you want or need them, so it’s getting to a point of who can you call?
It’s what happens as you grow older. You lose your friends, not to disputes and misunderstandings but to life expectancy, though all the ones in the group of which I speak passed on at an age that was well below the average life span.
One of them, who is especially close in my thoughts today, was an Army veteran. He served in Vietnam, where he was exposed to agent orange, the nasty herbicide since definitively linked with Hodgkin’s disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, Parkinson’s, diabetes, heart disease, neuropathy, spina bifida in offspring, and several types of cancer including prostate, lung, soft tissue sarcoma, multiple myeloma not to mention the more than 30 other cancers for which there is merely “suggestive evidence” of a link.
As is the case with hundreds of thousands of U.S. veterans and millions of Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian civilians, exposure to the deadly chemical took my friend’s health and his life.
He was a true serviceman, but his greatest service came after the war and after he left the military, and everyone who knew him would attest to that. He became a teacher. He taught people about diet and exercise, acidity and alkalinity, yin and yang, and physical and mental discipline. He taught people how to eat, and how to cook, and how to give great massages. He didn’t do it for money, he was a drywaller by trade, he did it because he cared. He wanted to help people, however he could, but he especially wanted to help them feel better. He had an abundance of empathy, taking on other peoples’ suffering. Eventually, he became so weighted down by the suffering of the world that he grew bitter and angry.
He’s gone now, but the community remains, and it’s constantly sending new allies our way to replace the old ones.
On this Memorial Day weekend, as I unfurl the flag, and hang it proudly in tribute to the brave men and women who fought and died in service to our country, I also remember and give thanks for the close friends who died and who consciously served the country, world and all of humanity.