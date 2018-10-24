Used to be I would take notice of every little thought, feeling or impression that would cross my radar during the course of a day, and it was from those observations that these columns would emerge.
Lately, the time has been so jammed up, and I’ve been rushing along at such an intense pace, always on a deadline, there hasn’t been enough room for insights and impressions.
As a result, I’ve been turning more to external sources such as almanacs and the news for information and ideas, which is fine and fun, but I’m beginning to miss the more intimate and internally-inspired pieces that arise from what the poet Dan Gerber refers to as “suspended moments.”
Don’t get me wrong. It’s not as if I am unaffected by the wonder of my surroundings. I still perceive the aspects of autumn, not so much in the colors of the leaves, like in the Midwest or the Northeast, but rather in the color of the air and the angle of the sunlight, which inevitably brings me back to the football fields of my youth.
I still detect the subtle and not-so-subtle aromatic emissions from fresh-cut fields, a strange, musky blend of chemicals released from the plants, mixed with the resin and petroleum smells of agricultural industry.
At night I still hear the squeals and the screeches of owls, and I imagine them, not in their function as guides and counselors for which they have served me in the past, but as shrewd hunters in flight, using sound and sight to locate their quarry, with fierceness blazing in their eyes and beaks and talons, dropping down suddenly onto unsuspecting prey.
My senses still sense and there continue to be daily surges of gratitude and wonder, but my mind is occupied and I am often elsewhere, working on a puzzle of my own creation, or simply over-run by the onslaught of information, and it gets in the way of the silent discoveries, the a-ha moments, and the poetic pronouncements.
That’s one of the problems with the addictive nonstop news cycle, and the phones, tablets, texts, memes, messages and posts. They take up too much space, leaving too little for our own wondering and wandering. They dictate to us, which interferes with our own creative thinking.
I think my daughter has less difficulty and does a better job than I of existing in both realms simultaneously. Then again, she’s younger, and is in a time and space of discovery. Would it not make sense that as we age, having already experienced so much in our lives, it would get harder and harder to discover new things and to have new experiences. It takes an act of will to not grow crusty, crotchety and cranky, which serves no one, other than your own sense of disdain, a commitment to lifelong learning, living and growing, even as our bodies decline and the faculties of seeing and hearing and remembering sometimes falter.
Information overload, electronic intrusion and busy schedules all contribute to the common ailments of our time, among which are diseases and disorders such as diabetes and sciatica, but also qualities and conditions like arrogance, which in this case means thinking you already know and therefore have nothing left to learn or discover, and inundation, which is the feeling that you have too much on your plate or not enough time.
The remedy — which is not a new one but is still and ever-pertinent, maybe more so in these hectic times — is to slow the world down, to stop and smell the roses, and to he here where a world of wonder and discovery awaits. Now.