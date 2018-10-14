Seems to me I’ve sat down to write this column at least three times before, but it always turns into something else. I guess I’ll try it again and see what comes out this time.
My intention is always straightforward, which is simply to declare what a great rock and roll poet Chuck Berry was. He died last year at the age of 90.
I think what usually sends me off on a tangent are those words “rock and roll” and “poet,” especially when they’re used together. It inevitably opens a door to debate as to what is and what is not rock and roll, and poetry for that matter, and whose names are to be included on the list of the greats.
This time I’m determined to resist those diversions and distractions and just stay focused on Chuck Berry.
Though I know some music historians and rhythm-and-blues enthusiasts will point to names like Louis Jordan or Ike Turner or Arthur Crudup as having written and performed the earliest rock and roll songs, in my book Chuck Berry has to be regarded as the first of what we now call the singer/songwriters of the rock and roll era. I would mention Hank Williams and Woody Guthrie in the same breath, but they usually get assigned to country and folk music respectively, whereas Chuck Berry is pure rock and roll.
When I was young, any kid who got an electric guitar had to learn or try to learn the riff from “Johnny B. Goode,” just like drummers had to learn “Wipeout.” That lick and the one in “Roll Over Beethoven” gave rock and roll one of its sounds, and his duck-walk gave it its flash, but it’s as a lyricist that Chuck Berry shines most brightly. He tuned in to some manic rhythm and meter that grabbed people and whooshed them away, and made them go faster. He filled the time and space of a line or a verse with more words than it seemed could even fit in there, yet it all flowed smoothly, and those staccato patterns took us on wild rides that captured the energy and the meaning of youth and fun, longing, love, laughter and freedom, and he turned it into a movement.
Here are just a few examples:
Deep down in Lou’siana close to New Orleans
Way back up in the woods among the evergreens
There stood a log cabin made of earth and wood
Where lived a country boy named Johnny B. Goode
Who never ever learned to read or write so well
But he could play a guitar just like a ringing a bell
Talk about storytelling. Within just a few seconds we get the setting, the character, the theme, and we’re off and running.
Or this one:
Well I'mma write a little letter
I’m ’onna mail it to my local DJ
Yeah it's a jumping little record
I want my jockey to play
Roll over Beethoven I gotta hear it again today
You can almost feel the kids waiting impatiently for the school bell to ring so they can turn on the radio or listen to the jukebox. Then, in the bridge of that same song, he changes the time on us again, and starts ending lines right in the middle of a phrase — and it works, magically.
Well, if you feel and like it
Go get your lover, then reel and rock it
Roll it over then move on up just
A trifle further and reel and rock with
One another
Roll over Beethoven
Dig these rhythm and blues
I could go on and on.
I know we all have our own favorites among the singer/songwriters of the rock and roll era, but whoever is on your list, they stand on the shoulders of Chuck Berry.