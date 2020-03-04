Ron Colone: If we survived that, we can survive this

Well, there was such an emperor, and his name was Caligula.

Each of these tyrant leaders existed in real life. I don’t know about you but I find comfort in that, because I think we have crooked, dishonest, unethical people in the government and other positions of power right now, but I’m not sure they quite rise to the level of evil as, say, “Vlad the Impaler,” Joseph Stalin or Adolph Hitler, so I think, well, we’ve survived worse.

Then again, none of those empires, kingdoms and dynasties exist anymore, so I guess it’s not entirely unreasonable to be concerned about the continuance, and by the same token the ceasing of our country, our culture and our way of life.

It’s not like it’s never happened before to other countries, states or empires that had accumulated great wealth and power and were around for a lot longer than the United States of America.

Still, the idea, and the hope here, is that if we could survive the worst things and the worst people in the history of the world, we can survive this. The takeaway lesson being, life goes on, the world goes on, we go on.