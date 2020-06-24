Ron Colone: How much and how little things have changed

As a testament to how much but also how little the needle has moved throughout our nation’s history in regards to civil rights, consider that in the 150 years since slavery was abolished there have been 11 different Civil Rights Acts, four different Voting Rights Acts and two Constitutional Amendments passed by the U.S. Congress to try to achieve “liberty and justice for all.”
The first was the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which was supposed to ensure the rights of all citizens to sign contracts and to buy or lease land or property, yet people of color continue to face rampant discrimination in the housing market. Landlords still refuse to rent to Blacks and lenders routinely refuse to issue home loans, based on credit-score algorithms that are inextricably linked to racial bias.
In 1870 and 1871, three different Civil Rights Acts, known respectively as The First, Second and Third Ku Klux Klan Acts, were passed by Congress. The first two were aimed at protecting the right to vote for all men (women of any color wouldn’t get that right for another 50 years, but hey, we really do care about equality.) The third of the KKK Acts was to extend equal protection under the law to Blacks, and yet, in today’s America, “people of color” routinely get stopped, searched, arrested, convicted and incarcerated at a far higher rate than Whites. Half the people in jail are in for drugs, and even though statistics show that people with white, brown or black skin all use drugs at roughly the same rate, and even though 60 percent of the population is White, 75 percent of the people in jail on drug charges have brown or black skin.
The Civil Rights Act of 1875 guaranteed Blacks equal treatment in public transportation and public accommodations, but 90 years later, it was still common for Blacks throughout the South to be prohibited from staying in the same hotels, eating in the same restaurants, drinking from the same water fountains or sitting in the same seats on buses, as Whites.
The Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960 sought to ensure voting rights for Blacks, and to remove the various obstructions that keep getting devised and introduced to prevent Blacks from voting. On the plus side of these two Acts, and the several that have followed since, is a growing awareness of the subtle ways in which people are discriminated against. Yet, voter suppression tactics, aimed at people of color, continue to be an issue in our current election cycle.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 focused primarily on housing, employment and educational opportunities for minorities. Fifty-five years later, the inequalities in each of these areas remain blatant. In 2018, for every dollar of wealth held by a White family, based on “median” statistics, Black and Hispanic families had about 10 cents. The reasons are many and include gross undervaluing of properties in predominantly Black neighborhoods and income disparity, resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars in losses and an ongoing inability to build wealth. The answer, according to some, is to work hard and save, but in cases where Black and White applicants are equally qualified for a job, the Black person is half as likely to get offered the job, and when they do get it, they earn, on average, 65 percent of what a White worker makes for the same job. Others say education is the great equalizer, and while it’s true that people with a college degree make, on average, 62 percent more than people with no college education, who in turn make 23 percent more than high school dropouts, it doesn’t apply when you factor in race. Blacks with college degrees make (on average) less than high school-educated Whites, and Black families headed by a college graduate have a third less wealth than White families headed by a high school dropout.
There’s no question that race relations and civil liberties have improved steadily in this country, but is there really any wonder as to what all the fuss is about?
