Ron Colone: How I cherish those memories

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing friendships over the course of several decades, that I have been particularly cognizant of our precious friendships and the experiences we go through and cherish together.

Those relationships and those shared episodes are the treasures of a lifetime, and when I envision where I want to be and what I want to be doing — a year, or five or 10 or however many years from now, it always involves being with people who are special to me reminiscing over our stories.

It’s more than just recalling the events, though that in itself is plenty enjoyable, as far as I’m concerned; it’s the meaning that surrounds those events; what they meant to us then and what they mean to us now; how they created a bond between us — then — and how they keep us connected now.

In a sense, they are like “clues” in a big investigation, or the “findings” from some grand experiment, and when we put them together with other clues and pair them with other findings, an overall picture emerges.

Though they come to us from our past, they get processed again in the present, in our brains and in our hearts, and integrated into our consciousness, resulting in our present understanding of the world and our philosophy of life.

In this way, the sharing of our memories helps us better understand who and how we are as individuals and as a group (family, team, class, neighborhood, etc.).