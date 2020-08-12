You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Colone: How I cherish those memories

Ron Colone: How I cherish those memories

Ron Colone: Toward a vision of what life could be

RON COLONE

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing friendships over the course of several decades, that I have been particularly cognizant of our precious friendships and the experiences we go through and cherish together.

Those relationships and those shared episodes are the treasures of a lifetime, and when I envision where I want to be and what I want to be doing — a year, or five or 10 or however many years from now, it always involves being with people who are special to me reminiscing over our stories.

It’s more than just recalling the events, though that in itself is plenty enjoyable, as far as I’m concerned; it’s the meaning that surrounds those events; what they meant to us then and what they mean to us now; how they created a bond between us — then — and how they keep us connected now.

In a sense, they are like “clues” in a big investigation, or the “findings” from some grand experiment, and when we put them together with other clues and pair them with other findings, an overall picture emerges.

Though they come to us from our past, they get processed again in the present, in our brains and in our hearts, and integrated into our consciousness, resulting in our present understanding of the world and our philosophy of life.

In this way, the sharing of our memories helps us better understand who and how we are as individuals and as a group (family, team, class, neighborhood, etc.).

If your experience is anything like mine, then you know how the sharing of memories with the special people in your life can bring a smile to your face and put a twinkle in your eye, and if you’re really lucky, you might even get to laugh — real laughter.

If I think about the times that I’ve laughed the hardest, and what prompted it, I realize a few things. First, that those moments always occur with someone else.

Never have I been alone and laughed so hard that my sides hurt and my drink shot through my nostrils. Nor have I laughed that hard if the person or people I was with didn’t also laugh just as hard and just as deeply.

Psychologists say you can only experience that kind of laughter with someone you trust and are comfortable with. I can count the number of times on my fingers that I’ve experienced that kind of laughter. It’s rare, so by definition, the people you share those moments with are “special,” made so by having shared that special moment.

I realize, also, that every one of those standout moments are what we refer to as “had to be there” type experiences because there’s no way you can convey or re-create the energetic release of such deeply personal, highly subjective, fully involved moments.

But you can still get refreshed by them, especially if you’re lucky enough to still have those laughing partners in your life. If not, it is in memory that we keep those people and those experiences alive, and in the sharing of them, we keep those memories alive.

Does that mean the value of telling our stories and sharing our memories is limited to the times when we are in the presence of old friends?

Not at all, for we all have common experiences, be it the first concert we ever went to, a favorite vacation or some mysterious, unexplainable thing that happened. Not only do I find it entertaining to engage in the sharing of those memories and the telling of those stories, I find that through doing so, I develop a new appreciation, form new bonds, gain new insights and come to a new understanding — of myself and the world.

How I look forward to our times together, when our memories are made new, and our past is made present — in our hearts.

Elayne Klasson: Words can and do hurt

Elayne Klasson: Words can and do hurt

We have learned, and are learning, that certain words are hurtful to specific genders, sexual orientations or races, and so we are being asked to consider our word choices.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Upcoming move prompts best friend to reveal true feelings
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Upcoming move prompts best friend to reveal true feelings

DEAR ABBY: About 40 years ago, I did someone an injustice, and I have felt guilty ever since. I worked for a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., that fired an accounting clerk who was in my small office. I didn't know why she was fired, and I never heard a cross word exchanged between her and her supervisor. She seemed to be capable and friendly.

Dear Abby: Cellphone records suggest wife's affair may not be over
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Cellphone records suggest wife's affair may not be over

DEAR ABBY: I found out a year ago that my wife of eight years had an affair for three years with my best friend. Two months ago I realized she is still contacting him. I found out because I went through her cell records. She said she was just texting him about how he ruined our life. Now I have no access to them, and I suspect she's using a text app so I won't know. She keeps her phone with her all the time.

Dear Abby: Guilt remains 40 years after job reference withheld
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Guilt remains 40 years after job reference withheld

DEAR ABBY: About 40 years ago, I did someone an injustice, and I have felt guilty ever since. I worked for a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., that fired an accounting clerk who was in my small office. I didn't know why she was fired, and I never heard a cross word exchanged between her and her supervisor. She seemed to be capable and friendly.

Dear Abby: Dad feels helpless to mend teen's identity crisis
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Dad feels helpless to mend teen's identity crisis

DEAR ABBY: My 14-year-old daughter recently came out of the closet, and it has made my husband and me quite upset. She says she is "bicurious, pansexual and polyamorous." She now insists everyone call her by a gender-neutral name, gave herself a side shave and dyed her hair pink after we repeatedly told her not to. She wants us to refer to her as "they" and not "she."

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Artisan winemakers rule the wine world
From The Vine

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Artisan winemakers rule the wine world

  • Updated

FROM THE VINE When I say I prefer small, artisan wineries, please don’t get me wrong, it’s just because they always rate among my Central Coast favorites. That said, I like quite a few large producers owned by rich corporations, they can afford to buy the best equipment and top winemakers.

Dear Abby: Man pumps brakes on taking friendship to higher level
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man pumps brakes on taking friendship to higher level

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: Last year I met a special man when I hired him to do some work related to my hobby. We easily fell into a friendship and have grown very close. We currently spend all our free time together. We talk every day on the phone, sometimes for hours. We are both divorced with children. He was married for 17 years and hasn't been in a relationship since.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News