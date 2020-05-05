Ron Colone: Hoping some of these changes will stay with us

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the first week after “The Change,” which is what I’m calling the official or societal response to the coronavirus, it was clear that along with all the sickness and suffering, the death and the economic downside, there were also going to be some positive consequences.

The first one that showed itself was the almost-immediate cleaning up of the environment as witnessed in the canals of Venice and the skies over China. The absence of a negative indicator became, for some of us, a positive indicator. If the presence of smog and smoke in the air, and oil and sledge on discolored waters, and dead fish and birds along the banks, and the thinning of forests and the melting of ice caps, and the disappearance of habitats and populations, all of which are clearly due to industry and factories and transportation and radiation and chemical toxicity and greed and unconsciousness, wasn’t enough to cause us to care, or dissuade us from employing practices that are obviously out of harmony with nature, then perhaps the presence of cleaner skies and clearer streams and starlit nights and the appearance of eagles, wolves and dolphins would compel us to make it more of a priority to have these things in our lives and preserve them for future generations.

+4 'Freedom is Essential': Solvang merchants, residents rally for town's reopening Merchants and concerned citizens gathered at Solvang Park on Friday afternoon, to rally for the reopening of the local economy.