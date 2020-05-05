Ron Colone: Hoping some of these changes will stay with us

In the first week after “The Change,” which is what I’m calling the official or societal response to the coronavirus, it was clear that along with all the sickness and suffering, the death and the economic downside, there were also going to be some positive consequences.
The first one that showed itself was the almost-immediate cleaning up of the environment as witnessed in the canals of Venice and the skies over China. The absence of a negative indicator became, for some of us, a positive indicator. If the presence of smog and smoke in the air, and oil and sledge on discolored waters, and dead fish and birds along the banks, and the thinning of forests and the melting of ice caps, and the disappearance of habitats and populations, all of which are clearly due to industry and factories and transportation and radiation and chemical toxicity and greed and unconsciousness, wasn’t enough to cause us to care, or dissuade us from employing practices that are obviously out of harmony with nature, then perhaps the presence of cleaner skies and clearer streams and starlit nights and the appearance of eagles, wolves and dolphins would compel us to make it more of a priority to have these things in our lives and preserve them for future generations.
Next, was a general slowing down of the pace; a feeling that you don’t always have to be going and pushing to keep up or to get ahead; relief from the relentless weight of a things-to-do list; relaxing rather than stressing; “being” rather than “doing.” Suddenly, people who just a few weeks earlier didn’t have time to cook were planning and preparing meals in their own kitchens, maybe even grown in their own gardens. It didn’t take long for a great number of us to see that there’s much about the slowing down that is good for our health and well-being, and our relationships, and our spiritual practice, and we found ourselves hoping that this particular aspect of the Change might remain with us even after this is “over” and things get back to “normal.”
Of course, not everyone has had the luxury of slowing down; some have been called on to ramp up their efforts and are busier and more stressed than ever serving their fellow men and women; like the ones staffing our hospitals and nursing homes, or stocking the shelves at grocery stores, or manufacturing needed equipment, or protecting public safety, or picking up trash or delivering supplies, or providing child care to other essential workers. The good news is that, maybe, these people are being recognized for their important contributions, and, maybe, they will be better cared for and compensated moving forward.
The latest wave and most recent positive consequence I’m seeing is a noticeable increase in creativity. Restaurants and businesses are finding new ways to connect with and provide services and experiences for their customers. Artists, writers, musicians, photographers and filmmakers are finding new ways to get their work out into the world. Educators have been forced into new ways to teach and students have had to learn new ways to learn. Families are finding new ways of being together, of hanging out and playing games and talking with each other. Friends, neighbors and even business associates are reaching out and touching each other in caring and creative ways. It’s apparent that we had grown lazy and had fallen into a rut. We had become reliant on external forces and factors for communication and entertainment.
Like most of us, I’m eager to remove the barriers that separate us in these times; the masks and the gloves and the social distance guidelines. I want to hug my friends, and gather in groups, and celebrate together. But I also hope that we will continue to live slower, calmer, ever more creative lives, and that we will make clean air, earth and water a priority.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com
