It could be because of my age or the age of my now-grown child, or because I have long lived in a remote location that is inaccessible to trick-or-treaters, but it seems to me we may be witnessing the disappearance of a holiday: Halloween.
Considering the many changes it has gone through since its beginnings, in both name and practice, we’re probably looking at more of a transformation than a disappearance.
By most accounts, the roots of Halloween go back 2,000 years to the Celts who lived in what are now Ireland, the U.K. and Northern France. With the warm months behind them and the cold ones on the way, they celebrated the harvest with a festival called Samhain, pronounced “sauw-in.” It marked the end of the year, which in their calendar was Oct. 31. So, Samhain was their New Year’s Eve party.
The Celts believed that on that night, the barrier separating the living from the dead was thin, allowing departed souls to cross back over into the world, as ghosts. Families would set an extra place at the table, or put out treats, to welcome back ancestors or gain favor with friendly ghosts, and they wore masks to make themselves unrecognizable to spirits who weren’t so nice.
As the Roman Empire and later Christianity spread throughout Celtic lands, political and religious leaders sought to replace Celtic festivals with their own officially-approved and sanctioned holidays, such as All Saints Day on Nov. 1, Allhallowmas in Old English. The night before, which was the traditional night of Samhain, was called All-Hallows Eve and, eventually, Halloween.
The British and Western Europeans brought it with them to the New World, but it wasn’t until the Irish potato famine, and the arrival of large numbers of immigrants from Ireland, that Halloween caught on in America.
In the late 1800s, there was a movement to disassociate Halloween from ghosts and religion, and make it instead about community and neighbors getting together.
Starting in the 1920s, the phrase “trick or treat” became popular. It meant I’ll do some sort of trick, like dress up in a costume, and in turn you give me a treat, like a piece of candy. Alternatively, it meant if you don’t give me a treat then I’m going to pull some stunt such as soaping your windows, or wrapping toilet paper around your trees or bushes. In some places, the pranks became progressively so destructive and disruptive that police had to be put on patrol to limit, and in some cases eliminate such activities.
As with all things related to the baby boom of the mid-20th century, there was a strong cultural shift toward youth, and the holiday, which formerly was for both kids and adults, was transformed into a commercial holiday, second only to Christmas, aimed primarily at kids.
Today, there is such an insistence on the youth factor that some towns have ordinances prohibiting people older than 12 or 14 from dressing up and trick-or-treating.
There’s also been a resurgence of religious connotation, which was never there when I was growing up, at least not in our home or school. In some towns and definitely some schools, they now prohibit the celebration of Halloween altogether, on religious grounds.
Like I said, it keeps changing.
I’ve never been a fan of Halloween, even when I was a kid. I guess you could say there are two types of people in the world, those who like to dress up in costumes and those who don’t. I fall into the latter group.
So for me, the transformation of Halloween is no big deal, though I do like to celebrate the hard work we’ve put in this year, and I do like to reach out to ancestors, and I am in favor of anything that brings neighbors together and that gives people — especially young people — fun.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens to Halloween.
