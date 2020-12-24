Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence

Oh, the things we find in the garbage

On the one hand, it seems like forever since we’ve been to a concert or a movie or gone out to dinner, but on the other hand, it feels like time is flying by; more specifically, it seems like every other day is garbage day!

Speaking of garbage day, in addition to the gray trash barrel we put out each week, we also put out a green “green waste” container and a blue recycling container. It rotates every week; one week, it’s green waste, the next week it’s recycling.

Yesterday, I was getting ready to take out the trash and my wife said, “It’s blue this week,” meaning the blue recycling container. I wasn’t so sure about that, though, so I decided to step out and see what the neighbors were doing.

My next-door neighbor had all three containers set out at the street — gray, blue and green. So, I walked past his house and turned the corner to see what others were doing. The house next to him also had all three colors out, as did the house across the street across from them. I kept walking farther down the block and saw four houses with green containers and two with blue.

Not yet convinced one way or another, I turned right at the corner and saw a similar smattering of colored containers lining the street. I found it funny that I was out walking the neighborhood to determine which color to put out and that there appeared to be such confusion about it.

I took another right to head back toward home and saw that every house on that street had blue containers out.