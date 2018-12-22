We all learned about the planets. We saw charts, illustrations and models of them in their orbits around the Sun. We learned the biggest one is Jupiter, and the one furthest out is Pluto, at least it used to be, when Pluto was still a planet.
That changed in 2006, when the International Astronomical Union proclaimed that Pluto is not a planet because there’s too much debris and too many other small objects around it such that it fails to satisfy all of the conditions of the modern definition of a planet. So they called it as a dwarf planet.
If a planet could suddenly not be a planet anymore, well, I don’t know what else a person might need to demonstrate the illusory nature of reality. Talk about “First there is a mountain then there is no mountain …”
As for the planets, the most glamorous one would have to be Saturn because of those colorful rings, which are a highlight of our solar system. But I read an article that said Saturn’s rings are disappearing, and it was just a hop-skip-and-a-jump away from imagining Saturn without its rings to imagining Earth without some of its most distinctive and wonderful features.
It didn’t take much of an imagination, really, considering the many marvels, like the Ancient Wonders of the World, that have already disappeared from Earth, or the many wonders presently on the brink. I could point to things like the Great Barrier Reef, a treasure trove of birds and sea creatures, so big that it can be seen from space. In the last 30 years, it has lost more than half of its coral cover, and in 2016 a 500-mile stretch of this 1,400-mile reef was pronounced dead.
Or, the great redwoods and sequoias, which are the tallest and oldest creatures on Earth, respectively, having grown to 300-feet tall and 3,000 years old, threatened now by droughts, development and segmentation. Only 4 percent of the old-growth forests remain.
Or, how about the ice in the Arctic, which has decreased more than 40 percent in the last 40 years due to rising temperatures?
Trying to imagine Earth without ice caps, redwood trees and coral reefs, and all the myriad life forms dependent on them, reminded me of a workshop I once attended by Elizabeth Kubler Ross, the renowned researcher on death and dying.
Her assistant took us through an exercise where, in a deeply relaxed state, we were prompted to imagine various body parts, like our hands, and all the things those body parts do for us or enable us to do. All the sensations, tasks and functions.
Then, just like that, we imagined them disappearing into nothingness. Then we were asked to imagine the people who mean the most to us, and one by one we imagined them disappearing. Two such people have disappeared from my life in the last couple weeks.
The exercise was supposed to help us imagine what it’s like to die, and to reduce the fear of dying so we may live more freely and happily in the present.
Imagining Saturn without its rings serves to remind me how small and insignificant we are in the grand scheme of things. Imagining Earth without its reefs reminds me how much of an impact we can and do have, and the consequence of our actions. And imagining myself without hands is a reminder that there’s more to it than meets the eye, and that life is grand and death ain’t so bad.
As we journey into another New Year, and embark on our next lap around the Sun, may we celebrate all of it — the whole thing.