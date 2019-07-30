The guy in the garbage truck wouldn’t pick up our garbage.
“It has to be in the plastic containers,” he said.
I explained they hadn’t given us our containers yet.
“We started the service a week ago, and when we called, they said to put it in bags and write “Trash” or “Green” on it, until they bring us the containers.”
“Yeah, well, they’re in L.A.,” sneered the driver, “what do they know.”
It was the second time in four days a driver picking up or delivering something made a crack about people in the office, in the city, not knowing what guys in the field have to contend with.
“They don’t seem to know that my truck grabs that container and raises it up, and turns it over at the very top …” he said.
Noticing the metal rungs going up the side of the truck, I said I’d climb up there and put it in myself, but he would have none of it.
The comment about people in the city not knowing anything about his experience in the country reminded me of the voting maps from the last few election cycles, where you see these little blue dots and splotches representing millions of people living in a compact area, and then there’s all this red where there are roughly the same or a fewer number of people living in expanded regions that cover most of the map.
If you go by population, the blue has it. If you go by area, the red does.
For instance, the largest city in the United States, by area, covering 2,900 square miles is Sitka, Alaska. The population is less than 9,000 people. The biggest city, population-wise, is New York, with 8.4 million people packed into 300 square miles, and if you count the whole Metropolitan area you’re looking at 20 million people. Clearly, the people living in these two “largest” cities have a very different experience.
The red guys think they know something the blue guys don’t, and vice versa. Down-home wisdom vs. street smarts.
The blue guys know you don’t go walking around with your wallet hanging half out of your back pocket, and if you do, don’t be surprised if someone on the street snatches it. The red guys know to drink upstream from the herd, and if you don’t, if you drink down there where all the feces flows, then don’t be surprised if you spend the whole night in the bathroom. Both of these are worthwhile things to know, in those circumstances, and both can save you a lot of grief, but the reds think their wise is wiser than the blues, and the blues think their smart is smarter than the reds.
My point is not to accentuate the differences between people living in different places and circumstances, but to somehow create a Venn diagram. If you remember from grade school math, a Venn diagram uses overlapping circles to illustrate relationships between different groups. The total area encompassed by all the circles is called “The Union.” The area that is common to the different circles is called “The Intersection,” and the areas outside of The Intersection, where the circles have nothing in common is called “The Difference.”
Civil war terminology aside, the Union is an apt analogy for this country. Seems we’re focused on shading “The Difference,” that is, the areas where the circles don’t have anything in common, rather than “The Intersection,” which are the elements the different circles do share in common.
I see what some of these politicians vote for, or don’t vote for, and I hear their supporters cheer them on, and I wonder if there’s anything we have in common. I know there is, and I think we would be well served to keep making the effort to look for and find The Intersection.
We use language indiscriminately. We say things like “I’m starving,” “I’m freezing,” “It’s killing me.” We don’t mean we’re literally dying. Mostly, it’s casual and harmless, but I’ve been noticing, lately, in my own reactions or lack thereof, I’m becoming desensitized by such statements to the point where I hardly pay attention to see if the person saying it might actually be in distress.
After crossing the highway at the four-way stop, the road dead-ends and you have to turn right or left.
There’s this mood I get in when it’s overcast, when it’s cool and moist outside, and the wind is a bit blustery. As moods go, it’s one of my f…