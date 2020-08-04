Ron Colone: Distracted, as if by a pesky fly

Have you ever laid back, closed your eyes and tried to relax or meditate, but a fly keeps landing on your face, and try as you might, you just can’t ignore it? So you keep swatting at it until either it goes away or you finally just give up and move to another location. Well, that’s kind of what writing this column was like for me this week.

Since my daughter’s birthday would occur on the day of the week I normally set aside for writing my column, I was hoping I could get a jump-start on it. And sure enough, the first line came automatically, early in the week.

Rising from a good night’s sleep, I grabbed my notebook and wrote, "It used to be tomorrow is another day, but now it just seems like the continuation of the same day."

While brewing my first cup of coffee, I started putting together a commentary on the effects of staying home and being with the same people every day due to the social restrictions brought on by the pandemic. I noted that without events to mark the days, we lose track of them, recalling how often I now find myself wondering, and hear myself asking, “What day is it?”

And this would lead to a whole discussion on subjectivity, for I realize that my experience differs greatly than that of our essential workers who are out in the world every day.

I was formulating it when I suddenly caught wind of a report in which the president attacked our nation’s top infectious-diseases experts while at the same time elevating the stature of a “very impressive” doctor who claims that scientists use alien-DNA to make vaccines that stop people from being religious, and that witches poison women with demon sperm. In the same report, he accused his opponents of blocking the use of drugs that could effectively treat the virus so that more people will die in order to make him look bad.