I was scrolling through the headlines and I came across one that read, “Budget airline abruptly shuts down, leaving passengers around the world stranded.” My reaction was, been there, done that.
It was the summer of 1980, and I had been bumming around Europe, through seven countries for 10 weeks. Not only did I not have a cell phone — this was before they were available to consumers — but I didn’t have a credit card. What I did have, when I left out of JFK airport, was $82 in my pocket and a round-trip ticket on Laker Airways.
After an amazing summer of adventures involving musicians, gamblers, sailors, sages, clowns, physicists, ugly Americans, beautiful Parisians, relatives and the Pope, I wound up back at London’s Heathrow Airport with the return ticket in my shoulder bag and no money.
Unbeknownst to me, while I was on the train to the airport, Laker Airways went out of business. So when I arrived at the gate to catch my flight back, I had a ticket but no plane.
I don’t remember if any effort was made to place us stranded travelers with another airline. All I know is I ended up sleeping for three nights on the floor at the airport. I had a bottle of water and a little bit of trail mix in my shoulder bag. On the second day, the water bottle sprung a leak and ended up soaking and destroying all the rolls of film I shot during the summer, so I don’t have a single photograph from my grand adventure, except for the few that my Italian relatives sent me.
On my fourth day in the concourse, an Indian man who had flown from New Delhi to Frankfurt to London, and who was headed to Detroit, arrived at the gate and started complaining loudly that his flight had been cancelled.
Someone else who was waiting there said, “You think you have it bad, that kid’s been stranded here for days.”
He promptly walked over to me, and in a commanding tone, said, “This is madness! Come with me!”
He bought me a Guinness and said, “I’ll be the brains, you be the brawn.”
As it turned out, there wasn’t much brains or brawn involved. Instead, he simply bribed the ticket agent at the El Al Airlines counter to let us on the next flight to New York.
Thus began my time with Giresh Bhatia.
I can’t imagine it was without complication, getting us on the flight, considering that Giresh held an Arab passport and El Al is an Israeli airliner, nevertheless, we were soon touching down in New York.
From there, he bought us bus tickets to Detroit. I learned a lot about him on that trip, including that he had earned a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in chemical engineering.
In Detroit, I went to my brother’s house and Giresh stayed with some college friends who lived in the same neighborhood as my brother. There, he immediately set up a laboratory in their basement, and within a week, he was making money selling homemade nail polish remover and dishwashing soap to several markets in town.
We hung out for several days together. I remember him calling me “an imp,” and when I asked what he meant by that, he said, “You couldn’t hurt someone if you tried.”
A couple years later, I sent Giresh a letter at the last known address I had for him. It was returned to me in another envelope with a handwritten note, informing me Giresh had died. No other details were given.
So when I saw the headline about the airline that shut down and the stranded passengers, I was reminded of my adventure, and I thought, those lucky dogs, they’re going to have some good stories to tell.