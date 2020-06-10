Ron Colone: Deciding what we really want to be

I wonder, can’t we do the same with the stories we tell as a nation? For instance, the ones that would suggest there are fundamental differences in human beings related to the color of our skin, or the fictional tale that pretends all people in America get treated equally and fairly under the law, and that if someone is harassed or beaten up by a police officer it’s probably because they were in a place they shouldn’t have been, doing something they shouldn’t have been doing, and therefore they probably deserved it.

Or the suggestion that the reason families go on welfare is because they don’t want to work. Or the utterly laughable lie about reverse-discrimination and how it’s gotten to a point where whites are as disadvantaged as blacks. These are all false narratives, and the statistics bear it out.

We have a long and undisputed history of injustice and wrongdoing in this country, from slavery to stealing the land of the Native Americans, to the mistreatment of women, to the non-recognition and inconsideration of people with disabilities, to police brutality, to condoning bank fraud and financial crimes. The list goes on and on.