I’m going through a crisis of faith, not having to do with God but with any primal force, power or pervading energy that might have any interest at all in my life.
With this comes serious questions as to whether my thoughts, words, actions and intentions can have any bearing on outcomes, such as willing a parking space on a crowded street, or sending healing energy to a sick person or planet.
I don’t want to get into the specifics or personal details of how or why this happened. Let’s just say it comes as a result of the latest major disappointment in my life. I emphasize the word “latest” to highlight the fact that I have had plenty of letdowns, eye-openers and shocks to the system involving health, finances, love, friendship, family, career, ambition, politics and country, so I speak not as some fragile, inexperienced, emotional wimp, but as someone who has seen and felt and made it through a thing or two in my life.
But this last one cut particularly deep. Why, I don’t know, but it did. As a result, I have, at least for the time being, stopped praying, visualizing and consciously surrounding people and situations with light and my best intentions. I am, instead, letting the chips fall where they may.
Know that I have never been the kind of person who prays for things, money, possessions or victories. In fact, when I have been on teams with players who pray to God at crucial moments in the game, I’d say do you think God cares who wins this football game? Do you think God likes you better or cares about you more than the guys on the other team? I just couldn’t get behind that “please, oh please” approach to prayer.
My prayers have been more like visualizations or inhalations of energy, color, light or presence that can impart guidance, understanding, protection, provision, healing and forgiveness for myself or others, including trees, animals, rivers, forests, stars and planets.
Prayer is something I would do, or involve myself in, as much as I could and for as long as possible, each day, but for the past few weeks I have not spent any time, thought, energy, effort or power at all on it. It’s strange to just go to sleep, or to eat and drink without holding onto some conscious intention.
Some who know me may regard this as sad or bad news. Others may laugh, and think a fool awakens, and another delusion dissolves. But to call prayer foolish is like calling gravity foolish, as both rely on the action of an invisible force across a distance. However, gravity happens whether you think about it and whether you wanted or not. I have decided to take a similar approach and assume the same attitude toward life’s circumstances, to not project or hope for outcomes.
Skeptics and Buddhists will say that’s a good thing. It indicates a diminishment of desire. Just embrace, celebrate and dance with the life that is right in front of you, as it is, here and now.
The crisis, for me, is that it refutes the idea of a living relationship and conscious cooperation with unseen spiritual energies. It puts all the eggs in the basket of materialism, which to me seems to reduce the wonder and the mystery of the universe. And who wants to do that?
The other problem is that I have witnessed and participated in many instances of conscious healing and cloud-dissolution. If I am to forgo praying, visualization and projection, then it is to deny my experience.
I don’t know, we’ll see where this takes me and how long it lasts.