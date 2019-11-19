There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
He wasn’t a very good basketball player, but he could sure shoot the ball. As we progressed, he didn’t get in the game much because he wasn’t very good when it came to all the other things that actually constitute playing basketball, such as being in position, passing, defense, blocking out, coming up with loose balls.
I thought of him today when I read an article in the Science Journal, titled “Smart people learn music faster.”
The article described how 161 undergraduates at Michigan State University who were not considered musicians and who did not play an instrument were taught how to play “Happy Birthday” on the piano.
Some learned the tune very quickly. Others performed poorly at first but eventually got it. Some never did get it within the allotted time of the experiment.
The researchers concluded the greatest predictor of what they called “skill acquisition” is intelligence, as measured by cognitive and problem-solving tests.
I guess if by “skill” they mean the ability to play the 25 notes of that melody in the correct order and with the proper rhythm then, OK, we’ll call that skill. But to call it “learning music,” which is what they did in the title of the article, I don’t know about that.
I’m thinking here of an interview I did a few years ago with one of my favorite musicians, who has since passed away; the great British guitarist, Ced Curtis. He said, “Not everybody gets to be a good musician, no matter how much they want it. A lot of people work really hard, and practice really hard at playing and yet they somehow miss actually being a musician and playing music. Not that they can’t play circles around me or other people, but they miss the purpose of being a musician, which is to speak the language and to communicate with the spiritual realm outside of the material realm.”
Seems the researchers would agree with at least part of what Curtis was saying, for they concluded there is very little correlation between the amount of effort one puts in and the learning or mastering of a skill.
That’s a shocking statement, when you think of it, and one that contradicts all the quotes and conventional wisdom about hard work and accomplishment.
I’m all for doing away with catchy sayings and second-hand beliefs that are at odds with reality, as revealed by the results of a well-designed and carefully-conducted science experiment. But I am also wary of accepting their conclusions as truth when they contradict my own direct experience. In this case, it’s the proclaimed correlation between learning music and being smart.
I have known, worked, played, traveled, grown up and grown older with many musicians in my life, and while many of them possess a special insight and awareness, I wouldn’t equate it with cognitive ability, which is what researchers in this experiment are calling “intelligence.”
There is an intelligence, but it’s an intelligence of the heart or some other faculty besides or beyond the ability to think in a clear and rational manner. In fact, in more cases than not, my experience has shown that thinking actually gets in the way of making music, playing basketball or many other passionate pursuits.
Maybe it’s just semantics. I think what the researchers are saying, or trying to say, about skill acquisition could be accurate and maybe even truthful, but they have chosen words, in my view, for the sake of being cute and getting their work noticed, and those words, “learning music” and being “smart,” end up corrupting or clouding the truth.
