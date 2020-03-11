Ron Colone: Commemoration of a March 12 holiday

It’s funny, the stuff that stays with you. Like the birthdays of the kids I went to grade school with.

Every year, on certain days, I wake up and I go, oh, it’s Billy’s birthday today, or Peggy’s, Sandy’s, Brian’s. And these aren’t even the ones who were my close friends. These are just things I remember from some classroom calendar or from a mom bringing in cupcakes more than 50 years ago.

Long before social media, I was regularly shocking people from my past by contacting them on their birthday to say happy birthday. Judging by their reaction, my impression is that this faculty for recalling birth dates of people who were in my life a long time ago, but not since, is regarded as unusual. Maybe, but it’s nothing compared to my sister. She basically remembers the birthday of every person she’s ever met, or darn near.

One birthday I always remember, one not of an old friend or classmate but of someone who was a huge influence on me, is March 12 — Jack Kerouac. I commemorate the day as a holiday on my personal calendar, to acknowledge the significance of Jack Kerouac, the writer.