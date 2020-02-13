Ron Colone: Closing out a long stretch of pain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There was the broken hand when I whacked the dog crate instead of the dog to communicate my displeasure over the setbacks we were having with potty-training. It left me unable to move my middle two fingers, let alone lift any weight or do anything strenuous with my dominant hand. It still hasn’t gotten better, but I’m hopeful.

Why wait? Why not start right now? But I figure it’s like training for a fight. I’m not so foolish as to think I could step straight into the ring without training, so I’m looking at these next few months as a training period to build up my strength, wind and consistency, so I can begin to transform back into my nimble, agile self.

I plan to do this by moving, bending, bouncing, rolling, crawling, planking and breathing, consciously and joyously. By alkalizing, hydrating and luminating. By eating more fresh food and less packaged and processed food, and by eating and drinking in moderation.

Of course, that’s my 3 o’clock-on-a-Thursday-self talking. It’s different when it’s 5 o’clock on a Friday and I’m wanting to gather and celebrate with friends, for that’s one of my goals too, to grow in the enjoyment of life.