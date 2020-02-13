Ron Colone: Closing out a long stretch of pain

Back when I was in a bowling league, if a person had a few bad frames, they would draw a vertical line on the scorecard to indicate from that point on, things are changing. Sometimes it worked. Sometimes it didn’t.

I’ve decided to draw a line, not on a bowling scorecard but on my own personal calendar. I’m going to proclaim this April 30 as the end of a one-year period of not-necessarily-bad-but-definitely-not-good health — a period of pain, discomfort, injury and limitation.

It started when the “bomb” exploded that ripped apart our physical reality. We both got hit by flying shrapnel, and it cut us deep, on many levels.

Having to haul our way out wrecked both my elbows and all these months later they still haven’t healed, though it is getting better, which gives me hope.

Moving mountains can be hard on the back, and the muscles in mine got so strained through the process that the simple acts of standing and sitting left me in pain, even while my flexibility was continuing to increase through stretching.

Then there was the month-long infection that got me by the eyes, ears, nose and teeth. I mostly went about my normal routine, but at some point each day for a month the pressure in those areas was so great all I could do was collapse on the couch or bed. That’s gotten better too, mostly, which provides further cause for hope.

There was the broken hand when I whacked the dog crate instead of the dog to communicate my displeasure over the setbacks we were having with potty-training. It left me unable to move my middle two fingers, let alone lift any weight or do anything strenuous with my dominant hand. It still hasn’t gotten better, but I’m hopeful.

Why wait? Why not start right now? But I figure it’s like training for a fight. I’m not so foolish as to think I could step straight into the ring without training, so I’m looking at these next few months as a training period to build up my strength, wind and consistency, so I can begin to transform back into my nimble, agile self.

I plan to do this by moving, bending, bouncing, rolling, crawling, planking and breathing, consciously and joyously. By alkalizing, hydrating and luminating. By eating more fresh food and less packaged and processed food, and by eating and drinking in moderation.

Of course, that’s my 3 o’clock-on-a-Thursday-self talking. It’s different when it’s 5 o’clock on a Friday and I’m wanting to gather and celebrate with friends, for that’s one of my goals too, to grow in the enjoyment of life.

Why not keep it to yourself rather than announce it publicly? I could say because research shows that sharing your goals improves your chances of success because it puts more pressure on you to achieve them, but the real reason is because I’m a writer, and this is what writers do. We write about what we’re thinking and feeling.

Most people make these kinds of resolutions around New Year’s, or in preparation for some big event, like a wedding, reunion or vacation. But as was stated by the wise King of Israel — restated by Pete Seeger, and sung so perfectly by The Byrds — “to everything there is a season,” and for me, this is the season to bring an end to the one-year period of not-necessarily-bad-but-definitely-not-good health. If I can keep all my different-time-of-the-day selves going in one direction, or at least not going in different directions, I might have a chance.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

