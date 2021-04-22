The most successful holidays are the ones that have the greatest potential for commercialization, like Christmas in the U.S. It accounts for 60% of all holiday spending, which before the pandemic reached a whopping $1 trillion a year! People spend on food, cards, decorations, seasonal wardrobe and gifts, with gifts being by far the highest spending category.

So, what chance does something like Earth Day have? Who are you going to give a card to or buy a gift for?

Or take Mother’s Day. It became a national holiday in 1914, and by 1920, it was already a highly commercialized megamillion-dollar industry requiring mandatory spending on flowers, candies and greeting cards. Today, we spend $25 billion a year on Mother’s Day.

You know how much we spend to celebrate Earth Day? Neither do I, because evidently, the amount is so paltry compared to the likes of Thanksgiving, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Fourth of July and, of course, the Super Bowl, that it’s not even listed on the holiday spending chart.

It’s ironic that we can recognize and so demonstrably celebrate the importance of the person who carried us in her body and brought us forth into this world, and (hopefully) raised and nurtured and loved us, and yet, fail to fully appreciate and adequately acknowledge the importance of our Mother Earth on whom our daily existence depends. We depend on the air, the water and the soil; on plants and rocks and animals; for food and clothing and medicine and materials. We depend on the weather, the temperature, the pressure and the pollinators.

Maybe the reason Earth Day hasn’t caught on more than it has is because there are no characteristic rituals associated with it — like putting lights on our houses and trees in our houses, and decorating them with ornaments; like giving red hearts and boxes of candy, or colored eggs and chocolate bunnies, or sending flowers, or putting on masks and dressing up in costumes; not even like happy hour on Cinco de Mayo. So, despite all of its importance and consequence, Earth Day remains a non(commercialized) holiday.

I’m fine with that.

I don’t require mass consensus when it comes to my holidays; I’m comfortable observing them in my own way, through personal rituals in private ceremonies. Besides, I know that it’s precisely the mass participation in the rituals that is the basis for the commercialization of the holidays, so I want to be careful not to place too great of an emphasis on some outward trappings such that the inner meaning gets lost or glossed over.

My suggestion is to celebrate Earth Day by going back to the basics, and by the basics I mean addition and subtraction. Think of something you can add and something you can take away that will honor the Earth and benefit the air, water and soil. It doesn’t have to be a lot — one or two things is all.

For my part, I’m going to add an Earth-friendly household product and at the same time get rid of one that contains toxic chemicals. I’m adding a new gallon jug of white vinegar, which I use for so many home cleaning solutions. In this case, I’ll mix it with some organic jojoba oil to make a liquid furniture wax, then replace that last can of spray furniture polish we have sitting under the sink, which contains CFCs that can be harmful to our personal and planetary health.

I’m also going to add a tree or a bush to our side yard to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, and subtract (unsubscribe) my name from a mailing list or two in an effort to reduce the amount of physical or electronic junk mail.

It might not seem like much, but as we saw during the initial COVID-19 shutdowns, even little shifts in our normal routines and a modest reduction of harmful practices can result in healthy, beautiful changes in the environment.