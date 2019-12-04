When we talk about short-term memory, we often think in terms of remembering what you had for breakfast. But for researchers mapping short-term memory in the brain’s frontal lobe, it also refers to how many things you can remember or hold on to simultaneously.
For example, if I asked you to remember a phone number, maybe you would repeat it over and over, or use whatever other devices you employ to remember things, and maybe you would be able to recite it back to me. But if I asked you to remember the cell number and the home number and the work number, that’s more challenging and you probably wouldn’t be able to do it.
Unless you’re one of those master memorizers, like the contestants at the World Memory Championships who can recall hundreds of digits in order after studying them for only five minutes. But even those people have the same challenges as the rest of us when it comes to dealing with multiple things at once, or as some people call it, multitasking.
On some levels, we all multitask, all the time. We breathe and move and perceive of the world using our senses all at the same time. We drive and listen to the radio and think about what we want for dinner at the same time. We shower and sing at the same time. And with a little bit of practice, we can even tap our head and rub circles on our belly at the same time.
But when it comes to work and productivity and problem-solving, the truth is we do not, and cannot, pay attention to, make decisions about, and act on or respond to several different things at the exact same time.
Instead, it’s more like a rapid succession, in which we go from one thing to another. And no matter how quickly and efficiently we may do so, it takes time, even if it’s just a microsecond, and then when we return to the thing we went away from, it takes time to reacquaint ourselves with where we were before. Kind of like how the first month or so of a new school year is spent just getting back to where we were at the end of the previous school year, as far as our proficiency in certain subjects.
Researchers say almost everyone thinks they’re better at multitasking than they actually are, but findings from study after study show multitasking results in a significant reduction in productivity, both in terms of speed and accuracy, and it causes us to be more disorganized in many areas of our lives.
We can only hold on to so many things at once before we start dropping them. Some people can hold on to more things than others, but even for the most nimble and dexterous among us, the limit of things we can hold on to — depending, I suppose, on the size and shape of things — is about five-to-eight.
It doesn’t mean we can’t store things in our pockets or hang them around our necks, or stash them away in our purse or backpack, but in order to pick something up you have to put something else down.
Researchers liken the things we’re holding on to at any given moment to short-term memories. By that reasoning, I guess the stuff in our drawers and on our shelves or that’s packed away in the attic are long-term memories. While the former are revealed through neural pathways in the brain, the other, which are embedded even more deeply, involve the pathways and vast regions of the heart. Retrieval, recall, storage capacity, neural connectivity and emotional weight or consequence are all involved in how and what we remember.
