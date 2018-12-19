Some people call it the shortest day of the year. Some call it the longest night. In some cultures, it’s referred to as midwinter, while in others, like ours, it marks the official start of the winter season.
It’s the winter solstice, which for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere occurs at the point in the Earth’s orbit around the sun when the North Pole is tilted most away from the Sun, resulting in the least amount of light in the northern latitudes.
For the past six months, the days have been getting shorter, and the Sun has been getting lower in the sky as we go from dawn to dusk. Having now reached their shortest length and its lowest point, the days and the sun reverse direction, meaning they start getting longer again and rising up higher in the sky.
“The return of the light” has been celebrated in cultures all around the world for at least the last 5,000 years with ceremonies and festivals that rejoice in “the death of the old Sun” and “the birth of the new Sun,” or as we might say, the end of the old cycle and the beginning of a new cycle.
Many of the rituals we now associate with Christmas, including bringing a tree inside, putting up lights and mistletoe, and stuffing gifts into a stocking are remnants of the earlier celebrations that have morphed and survived over time.
Even all the parties on our calendars at this time of year trace back to the midwinter feasts, when animals were slaughtered and eaten so they wouldn’t have to be fed through the coldest, harshest months, and the beer, wine and cider were ready to drink.
It’s easy to imagine how, once Christianity took hold and started spreading throughout the Roman Empire, the birth of the Sun was replaced by the Birth of the Son.
Regardless of what you call it, or however you might celebrate it, or whether you think about it at all, winter solstice is a significant moment in our yearly cycle and our annual trip around the Sun. Both Sun-worshippers and Son-worshippers can praise and celebrate the light of the world, grateful for how we are revived and renewed in mystical ways through its growing presence.
We usually think of the winter solstice as a specific day, Dec. 21 or 22, though it could also happen on Dec. 20 or 23, but in actuality it occurs at a precise and specific moment.
Astronomically speaking, that moment is when the North Pole is tilted 23.27 degrees away from the Sun. But personally and spiritually speaking, it happens whenever we let go of the old and welcome in the new, and reverse direction so as to move away from the days of growing darkness toward the days of greater light.
‘Tis the season! For those still looking for a ceremony and something to celebrate, there it is, clear as the light of day.
Merry Christmas. Happy Solstice. Peace.