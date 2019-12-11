I’ve been using the word “season” a lot lately, as in ‘tis the season and season’s greetings. It’s a season that isn’t a season in the sense that winter, spring, summer and fall, relating, as they do, to the sun and the poles and the equator, are seasons. Rather, this is a season of the heart.
I felt it the other day when I walked into the coffee shop and ran into two guys I hadn’t seen in years. We were standing next to each other in line, and I guess I just wanted to make sure they knew that I recognized them and have good associations of them, and I could tell they wanted me to know it too, from them to me. I wanted to say something friendly, but what came out was, “It’s a good season.”
They looked at me quizzically, then I clarified it, saying, “I mean this time of year. It feels good doesn’t it?”
“It’s the best,” exclaimed one of them, and the other nodded and smiled.
Given the context of the calendar, it’s natural to assume I’m referring to the Christmas season, and I suppose if we’re talking about the message that’s at the heart of films like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” or “Miracle on 34th Street,” then that’s what I’m talking about.
But at the same time, this feeling I’m feeling and talking about has nothing to do with Christmas in the commercial or religious sense, nothing to do with stress and obligation, gift lists, spending money you don’t have or with arguing over whose God is best, or what’s the right or the wrong way to offer a warm and friendly hello to someone.
Not more than an hour after I left the coffee shop I heard a man at the post office, when asked how he was doing, say, “Well, I survived the first of the dreaded trifecta that is upon us for the next month.” I took it to mean Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
While he’s clearly less enthusiastic about it then I am, his comment did point out that what distinguishes this season from other mere holidays that just come and go is the duration formed by the interrelationship of three separate holidays — or more, if you count all the religious and cultural festivals we celebrate during the month.
First there’s Thanksgiving, which if we play along prompts us to reflect on what’s important in our lives and to cherish and be grateful for those things. On the back end is New Year’s, which holds the hope of new beginnings regardless of past shortcomings and disappointments. In between, is the season of good will, good cheer, friendliness and full bellies, though, sadly, some among us struggle to get enough to eat.
It all harkens back thousands of years, to the earliest communities and the most primitive cultures who lived in close contact and direct relationship with the Earth and its cycles. After the harvest and before the deepest freeze, things slowed down, people ate and drank and gathered, in ceremony, around fires, with friends, neighbors and loved ones, celebrating the gifts. Some people point to this long history as evidence that this is a season of nature, no different than summer, spring or fall.
Not to discount the interrelatedness of all living things, but I regard it as a human holiday and a social season. To celebrate it is to walk through the day and through the world with a kind heart and a benevolent spirit extended in an openly outward way.
Unlike other holidays, it’s not mandatory. Participation is optional but prerequisite to the kind of joyous transformation we see in movies.
COMMENTARY
