There’s a gas station along the highway about 100 miles north of where I live, and every time I pass it I’m transported back to a tragic moment when I found out something really bad happened to my dear lifelong friend.
To this day, if someone happens to be in the car with me, it takes an effort on my part not to tell them “this is the exit where such-and-such happened,” because chances are I’ve told it to them before.
But whether I verbalize it or not, my mind always goes back to 1995 when I was driving south on Highway 101 and I stopped for gas and to make a phone call. I could hear the dread in my gal’s voice, on the other end of the line, when she told me something happened. A brain tumor. Surgery. Something went wrong.
I was looking forward to being home that night, but rather than going home, I continued south for six more hours and went straight to the hospital where my friend was unresponsive. Three more surgeries followed that first week, and at week’s end my friend was left with no motor function. He couldn’t swallow, he couldn’t breathe, he couldn’t make a sound. All he could do was blink, one for “yes,” two for “no.”
We had grown up together in Detroit, and both moved to California at different times, and in different places, but we always stayed in contact and didn’t let it go too long between visits. He was living in La Jolla, a couple houses in from the beach. His girlfriend lived with him, and they were having a great time together. And then this happened.
We bought some sandwiches and cold drinks at the market, then walked across the highway to the beach, to sit out on the sand and watch the sunset.
I went down every weekend for the first couple months. On one of my visits, the girlfriend took me aside and said, “Look, I’m young. I have my whole life in front of me. I can’t spend it taking care of him.” I couldn’t blame her, no one could, but it was sad.
He insisted on living independently instead of in a care facility, so he started selling off everything he had to pay for a nurse and to keep a roof over his head. First his Beemer, then his house, and eventually all his money and possessions.
A bunch of us who grew up together organized a fund-raiser, and we kept it going for 10 years, until his death at the age of 45.
At first, everyone showed up for those outings, and we raised a bunch of money to help with his expenses. Upon returning the following year, people were eager to see if and how he had improved, but with each succeeding year, and when whatever improvement there may have been was slight and hard to be convinced of, people started falling away from it. Sad but realistic resignation.
Toward the end, there was improvement. He was able to type on a keyboard, but each keystroke took about 30 seconds. He was persistent, and when you read his letters, you could almost forget about his condition, because his keen intellect was still there.
In his final letter, he described how angry he had been and how he felt cheated, and how hard it was to reconcile his fate. But the result, he said, was growth as a human being, and despite how awful and absolutely debilitating it was, he concluded he was a better person for it.
One day, I was away on business, and I got a call, late at night in my hotel, informing me of his passing. He was the first of my close friends to go.
All of that is what I think of every time I pass this station. I doubt that’s ever going to change.
