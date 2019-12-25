Ron Colone: A few thoughts about the holidays

I get that and I respect it, but I can confidently claim that these days and these moments are not going unlived-in.

Ron Colone: A season unlike others, with heart I’ve been using the word “season” a lot lately, as in ‘tis the season and season’s greetings. It’s a season that isn’t a season in the sense that winter, spring, summer and fall, relating, as they do, to the sun and the poles and the equator, are seasons. Rather, this is a season of the heart.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s evidenced in the aroma when you walk in our front door, in the smells of lovingly-cooked food and freshly-baked biscotti wafting from the kitchen. In the olives curing in the glass jar, the hazelnuts drying in the wooden platter, all the different-looking ceramic bowls with their handmade imperfections, and the toothpicks on the table out because they are needed and used. In the pasta board that has been passed down through three generations out on the counter and dusted with flour. In the art on the walls the books on the shelves and the writings on the desktop. In the soft lighting and the candlelit spaces. In the peaceful rooms of our peaceful home.

You can feel it in the daily desire and the ongoing effort to make things a little better and to improve the affect it has upon us and our friends and loved ones.