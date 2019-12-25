Ron Colone: A few thoughts about the holidays

Considering that the issue date of this edition of the paper is Dec. 25 — or Dec. 26 or 27, depending on which city you live in — you might think I would choose or be moved to write about Christmas or the holidays in general, but I already did that a couple weeks ago when I was first overcome and my heart was again transformed by the spirit of the season.
At that time and in that piece, I contemplated the “holiday trifecta” of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. I wrote about the feeling in the air, about good will, good cheer, friendliness and kind-heartedness, and about how from the next to last Thursday in November until the first week in January, many of us reflect on what’s important, and we reassess and reorder, if necessary, our priorities moving forward.
But that was a few weeks ago before all the decorating, baking, parties, get-togethers with friends and neighbors and colleagues. Before the shopping, gifts, feasts and nonstop nibbling. Before the holiday music, Christmas cards, standing in line at the Post Office, and all the last-minute preparations. I’m past that now, already into the New Year, in my mind.
Some might say don’t go getting all ahead of yourself occupying some uncertain future, because before you know it these days will have slipped away unlived-in and you’ll wake up, look back and wonder what happened, where did the time go?
I get that and I respect it, but I can confidently claim that these days and these moments are not going unlived-in.
I’ve been using the word “season” a lot lately, as in ‘tis the season and season’s greetings. It’s a season that isn’t a season in the sense that winter, spring, summer and fall, relating, as they do, to the sun and the poles and the equator, are seasons. Rather, this is a season of the heart.
It’s evidenced in the aroma when you walk in our front door, in the smells of lovingly-cooked food and freshly-baked biscotti wafting from the kitchen. In the olives curing in the glass jar, the hazelnuts drying in the wooden platter, all the different-looking ceramic bowls with their handmade imperfections, and the toothpicks on the table out because they are needed and used. In the pasta board that has been passed down through three generations out on the counter and dusted with flour. In the art on the walls the books on the shelves and the writings on the desktop. In the soft lighting and the candlelit spaces. In the peaceful rooms of our peaceful home.
You can feel it in the daily desire and the ongoing effort to make things a little better and to improve the affect it has upon us and our friends and loved ones.
We’re not just passing the days, we’re living these days, here at the edge of the old and the brink of the new. Having withstood betrayal and rejection, having endured heartache and backache, having experienced disappointment and disillusionment, and joy and beauty and friendship too, and we have willingly submitted to rearrangement and reinvigoration. Now we celebrate in quiet moments of human association, colorful outbursts of lively exultation, sharing our gifts, holding dear our histories and creating new moments and new memories to be relished now and cherished in the future.
It occurs to me that aside from all the eating and drinking that this sort of rumination is what we do at Christmas and New Year’s. So, despite my earlier assertion that this was not to be a holiday column, I guess it really is.
These are the words that emanate from my own personal experience, expressed in the hope they may impel you, dear reader, to reflect upon and find your own words, pictures, images, sensations and meaning of the moment and the time of the year.
With it, I wish each and every one of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com