I see that Exxon Mobil Corp., which for the past 60 years has never been anything other than No. 1 or 2 on the Fortune 500 List of companies — except for a few years in the early ‘90s when it was No. 3 and one other year when it came in fourth — just suffered its fourth consecutive quarter of losses.

It’s the first time that’s happened in 44 years, which I figure was right around the time people started looking around at the plumes of exhaust billowing from smokestacks and the dead fish floating on the banks of our rivers, and the clouds of smog hanging over our cities, and along with all that they also saw the madness and uncertainty in the Middle East oil-producing countries, and they started openly and loudly questioning our dependence on and commitment to the petroleum industry.

People like myself for whom “the environment” is chief among the issues, along with health and safety, notwithstanding, ecological concerns have been portrayed and regarded mostly as a matter of conscience, unrealistic and really just a nuisance when getting in the way of business, comfort and convenience.

This is evidenced by the fact that Exxon has remained No. 1 or 2 in total revenue among all, but one, in the past 20 years. It’s frustrating that people think of environmental stewardship as something that’s “not viable” economically.

My hope is that these Exxon losses, which amounted to a whopping $22 billion in the fourth quarter alone — which they will attribute to the pandemic but which I think could be a sign of a diminishing share and a waning technology — will serve to show what’s good for the environment and the economy are not necessarily two different mutually exclusive things.

One of the reasons we haven’t moved faster and further away from the fossil fuel industry is because of how deeply embedded and invested in it we are, and how much effort and money it would take to extricate ourselves from it, and how convinced we are that it’s not economically feasible. In saying that, we fail to consider so many of the hidden “costs” we pay for the fossil fuel paradigm, including how much we spend as individuals, businesses, organizations, municipalities, states, and through federal spending on environmental damage and cleanup, health and medical costs for illnesses related to exposure to chemical pollutants, charges on our water bills and more.

Discounting these costs has led to unfair and inaccurate comparisons of “brown versus green” technologies. But now, even without factoring in the hidden costs, we see it out in the open, right there on the bottom line of the ledger sheets. This bottom line loss, together with the fact that we have become so entrenched in and consumed by electronic devices and the digital domain, is, I think, enabling or perhaps forcing us to begin to see worlds and possibilities beyond the one that is fueled by coal, gas and oil.

Technological transition is inevitable and in the case of the shift to more sustainable methods, it is accelerating. Ford Motor Co. just announced that it is “accelerating the company’s transformation to an electrified future,” and GM pledged that by 2035, all its vehicles will be electric. Millions of “green” jobs already exist and many millions more will be required to continue the shift.

The excitement here, for me, and the continued hope, is that we are seeing a convergence of the environment and the economy.

I say, let the Exxons and Texacos, and the Fords and GMs, and all the rest of them be a part of it, if they want to transition to technologies that support our survival. And if not, then let them go the way of carbon paper, Wite-Out and the Pullman Car Co. But let us not permit them or their investors to keep us from changing our ways by claiming that we can’t afford it, when in truth we can’t afford not to.