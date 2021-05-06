We know that the current population on Earth is about 7.7 billion people, but have you ever wondered about the total number of people that ever roamed the Earth? I have, and this time, unlike my previous attempt to find out, I came upon the data right away.
According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), an organization that exists “to provide objective, accurate and up-to-date population information,” more than 108 billion members of our species have been born since the first human(s) walked the Earth. That means 7% of all humans that have ever lived are alive right now! That’s a lot, when you figure that, according to our best anthropological and paleontological estimates, humans have been around for 200,000 years.
The way the PRB arrived at this number was by using different birth rates to estimate the number of people born in different time periods. Birth rate is defined as the number of live births per 1,000 people.
So, for instance, in the early days, only half the people born survived infancy. Many were killed intentionally, because children were an economic liability.
The average life span was probably about 10 years. Under those conditions, it required about 80 live births per 1,000 people just to perpetuate the species. To put that in context, a very high birth rate today is 45 live births per 1,000 people, and that’s only seen in a few African countries where 60% of the population is under 25.
The current birth rate in the U.S. is 12, and worldwide it’s at 18.
The PRB used 80 as the birth rate to take us from our human beginnings to the year 1 C.E. From there to 1750, they used a birth rate of 60, much higher than our current birth rate, to account for the 100 million deaths caused by the Black Death that obliterated Europe in the 14th century and the Byzantine Empire in the 6th century.
For the “modern period,” 1750 to the present, they used a birth rate of 30.
It took about 40,000 to 50,000 years after the first modern humans started migrating out of Africa for us to reach our first billion people — total. That would have occurred around 8,000 B.C.E., at a time when the world population was around 5 million people.
We didn’t get to the point where a billion people were alive on the planet at any one time until the 1800s, and by then, the all-time total had reached 90 billion people.
And now here we are at 108 billion, with 10% of all people ever having lived in the last 100 years!
And if you think the population is growing fast, that’s nothing compared to how much and how fast our knowledge is increasing. Up until 1900, human knowledge doubled every 100 years. By the 1940s, it was doubling every 25 years, and now, it doubles every year.
When I hear this kind of thing, it brings into question what is meant by knowledge, because it seems they use the words “knowledge” and “information” interchangeably. It points out not only the difference between knowledge and wisdom but between knowledge and information — “in general” vs. that which is technical and specialized. We humans are both!
In general, we all come from the same place (Africa) and stem from the same genetic beginnings. But our lives, our location, our experiences and our knowledge are owing to very specific migrations that have carried us through time from there to here.
Further to say, we are 99.9% the same, genetically speaking, but it’s that 0.1% that makes us different, unique and special. No two of us come in the exact same size and shape, or have the exact same features or abilities, tastes or tendencies, inclinations or susceptibilities.
The beauty of it is that despite the fact that there have been 108 billion people alive throughout history, without you being you and me, too, the world would not be quite complete.