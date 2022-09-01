“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.”

At every community meeting over the past nine years, I have recited these words and imagined how I could do my part in my club, my community, my country and my world to make all four better places.

Now, as president of my 4-H club, I have the power to help foster the community that I know 4-H can once again be.

Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

0
0
0
0
0