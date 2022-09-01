“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
At every community meeting over the past nine years, I have recited these words and imagined how I could do my part in my club, my community, my country and my world to make all four better places.
Now, as president of my 4-H club, I have the power to help foster the community that I know 4-H can once again be.
After the pandemic, our Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H membership dropped to the lowest number it has ever been. We were once the largest club in the county, and now this is no longer the case.
Now, to rebuild this community, I would like to explain the benefits of becoming a member of Lucky Clover 4-H.
For those who think 4-H is only about showing animals, I’m here to tell you that this is not the case.
Our club offers a wide range of project opportunities, from public speaking to gardening, robotics to sewing.
While the thought of fluffy bunnies and funny goats originally drew me to 4-H when I was 6 years old, I have come to appreciate the skills I have gained and the memories I have made from my time spent in nonanimal-related projects.
For example, one of my favorite memories is being a part of the cake-decorating project and getting the chance to paste together gingerbread houses for the Winter Wonderland Festival at St. Marks Church.
Even though my houses always looked a bit haphazardly thrown together, I always had the best time laughing with my friends and eating all the spare candy we never got to use.
In the public speaking project, members and I bonded over our shared fear of getting up in front of a panel of judges to present our speeches. Though the most fun and exciting part was when we had finally finished our speech and rode high on our accomplishments.
In short, you don’t only have to be interested in animals to join 4-H. We welcome all who are curious and excited to learn!
Though, don’t be mistaken, animals are still a huge part of our identity as 4-Hers.
Rabbits, chickens, goats, cattle — we have them all. Both our nonanimal-related projects and animal-related projects help to foster responsibility, compassion, critical thinking, leadership and many other valuable skills that 4-Hers use to help their club and community.
Showing animals at competitions and the fair also pushes club members to grow in their public speaking skills as well as in their knowledge of the animals they take care of all year.
We were lucky enough to once again have a fair in Santa Maria this summer for the first time since the pandemic.
Everything is almost starting to feel like it used to, but we are still working on building up our club membership.
With your help, we will be able to achieve this goal.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining 4-H, I highly encourage you to come to our first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Los Olivos Grange.
Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.