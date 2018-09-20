She answered the phone, and the voice on the line cried out, “Mom, they’ve got me!” The woman shrieked, believing it was her daughter, and then a man’s voice came on and shouted, “We have your daughter, so listen and do exactly what I say.”
The woman panicked. The man said, “She was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and saw something she shouldn’t have, so my boss wants $20,000 or we’ll kill her.” Only their language was much more violent than that.
They warned her not to alert or talk to anyone, but I was there with her, and she put it on speakerphone, so I heard a small bit of the horror before she got in her car and sped off to the bank. I followed her in my car.
One of the extenuating factors was that her daughter was working in a remote location and could not be reached by phone, and she had revealed that fact on social media, which is a big no-no. That’s like putting an ad in the Gangster’s Gazette, saying “Just so you know, we’re going on vacation for three weeks, so our home will be empty.”
An hour later, I would learn that her daughter was using a temporary replacement phone, and when I got that number, in a note the woman passed me through the car window, I started texting her, telling her to call me.
When the woman got to the bank, she realized she didn’t have nearly the amount they were asking for. They told her to take everything she had out of the account and send it in a MoneyGram to an address or account in Mexico.
I called 911, and asked them to send a deputy to the bank, which they did.
The woman withdrew all her money and went around the corner to send the MoneyGram. I alerted the manager, who stepped in and blocked the transaction, telling her it was a scam. Shaking and crying she ran out of the store, still on the phone. The deputy was there but he wouldn’t get out of his car. He stated, positively, that it was a scam, but said there was nothing he could do about it.
Long story short, I followed her for three hours to five different locations in three different towns. She was on the phone with them the whole time, and was absolutely terrified. I kept passing her notes, mostly saying it was a scam and telling her she needed to talk to her daughter, but she was sure she had.
At the fifth location, 30 miles away from where we started, her husband arrived on the scene and managed to get the phone from her. He was confronting the bad guy, when my phone rang. It was her daughter. Hallelujah!
I handed the woman my phone, and she was on just long enough to know for sure that her daughter was OK, and then my phone signal disappeared. Talk about divine providence.
I relate this story to alert others to the scam. FBI officials say they get thousands of calls a month about it, and Santa Barbara County is one of the most frequently targeted areas. It’s also a reminder that divulging information on social media can be dangerous, and that in this era of cyber phone scams it’s best not to answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize. Let them leave a message. If you do get a call from an unknown number with a crying person on the other end, hang up, and though they have had limited success in catching and prosecuting the scammers, call the FBI.