Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

Arriving with a warrant, FBI agents searched the Florida mansion of the ex-president, looking for documents that had been improperly removed from the White House.

A few of his supporters gathered outside the residence, complaining that it was a political hatchet job intended to keep him out of office.

A reporter asked, “Don’t you think there could be a reason for it?” to which a woman replied, “It’s not even a matter of think; I know there’s no good reason. I know it in my heart and I know it in my spirit; he has never lied about anything!”

Life, death and the absence of time | Ron Colone

Life, death and the absence of time | Ron Colone

The philosophers and physicists tell us there’s no such thing as time; it is a human invention existing in our minds — and not in the external universe. They also say that the universe is expanding ...

Learning how to remember | Ron Colone

Learning how to remember | Ron Colone

The pair showcased their prowess by remembering the names of everyone seated in several rows of the studio audience, who they’d been introduced to briefly on the way in, and also by having somebody open the ...

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0