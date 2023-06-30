Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

Suppose you’re playing a game of pool and you go to make a simple cut shot into the corner pocket. You know that if the cue ball hits the target ball on the left side, the target ball will move to the right.

How far it moves depends on how hard you hit it. You also know the farther out you get toward the edge of the target ball, the sharper the cut — with a 90-degree angle being the sharpest cut possible, though very difficult.

Another factor that determines how and where the balls will move is where the cue stick strikes the cue ball. If it strikes the upper half center of the cue ball then the cue ball will follow the target ball after impact.

An argument based on phony baloney economics | Ron Colone

An argument based on phony baloney economics | Ron Colone

Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, efforts to develop alternative sources of energy, such as solar, wind, water and hydrogen, were consistently and continually quashed, judged and declared to be too expensive in comparison to coal, gas ...

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0