Neal Taylor Nature Center: Santa Barbara County's hidden jewel | Judith Dale

Santa Barbara County's annual Fish Derby is set to make a splash on April 23 and 24 at Cachuma Lake, where more than $5,000 in cash prizes wil…

Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net