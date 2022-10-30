Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

The verdict is in, and we did it!

While we might be able to move mountains with faith, apparently, all it takes to move an asteroid traveling through space is a cube-shaped vehicle the size of a vending machine.

This exciting discovery culminates a seven-year, $330 million study which started with the question: what would we do if an asteroid or comet — such as the ones that struck the Earth 66 million years ago and killed the dinosaurs — were to come barreling at us once again?

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0