There are many personality traits that are associated with different personality disorders. Some personality disorders include Histrionic Disorder, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, and Antisocial Disorder.
The etiological events that contribute to the development of a disorder often include a history of some or all of the following: sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse, neglect, being bullied, bullying others, deliberate self-harm and long periods of depression.
These events do not affect all humans in the same way. Some children are resilient and can survive the pain of childhood, but others develop symptoms that make life more difficult for themselves and others. Some contributing factors include childhood traumas and/or genetics (if one parent has a personality disorder, a child has a 25% chance of developing a disorder, and if two parents have a personality disorder, the child has a 50% chance of developing a disorder). Furthermore, the lack of attachment to either parent or a caretaker, neglect, death of a parent or divorce can also affect the personality of individuals.
When a clinician is attempting to determine if her patient has a particular disorder (as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual V), she must carefully assess the underlying causes of the patient’s presentation in her treatment plan. Neglectful parenting, as well as distant and uncaring parenting can contribute to the development of a child's personality traits by acting out. During the patient’s childhood, he/she may have learned to be disruptive to gain control of the family because parental control did not exist.
In determining a diagnosis, it is important to understand how the patient views his/her own behavior. Additionally, is the behavior pervasive? Does it occur in several contexts, such as at work, home, in romantic relationships, or in other situations? Does the person just respond to external events or does he think about his response before acting? Some people only think about five seconds before responding which is a big reason why they have so much difficulty having healthy relationships. Furthermore, does the patient seem to be inflexible in his/her thinking?
Antisocial personality traits develop during a child’s early years and are first diagnosed as an Oppositional/Defiant Disorder that later develop into a Conduct Disorder.
Children become more aggressive, lie, steal and do not show improvement in school or have good social relationships. The presence of violence and self-harm may become part of the behavior of a person who develops an Antisocial Disorder. These individuals occupy between 50 and 75 percent of the prison population and they are constantly breaking the law. They have limited social skills and are likely to be impulsive, take risks and engage in acts of violence. However, they are unlikely to harm family or friends intentionally.
Subdivisions under the category of Antisocial Disorders are identified as sociopaths and psychopaths. Whereas a sociopath may experience guilt if he or she hurts someone they care about, a psychopath has no guilt or shame. Psychopaths plan their crimes, have a genetic component to their criminal behaviors and lack a startle response. They are cool and calculating. They have a high likelihood of violence whereas a sociopath may exhibit opportunistic violence. Sociopaths are superficially skilled in appropriate social situations whereas psychopaths lack social skills. Substance abuse is common.
The good news is that if children are treated well, have a good social support system, good parenting that allows them to have other good attachments and are showing a willingness to learn new ways to interact with others they are likely to lead more adaptive lives. Reading and some religious training are considered to be protective factors.