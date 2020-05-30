Lynda M. Gantt: How we deal with death, and loving the wonderful life we've been given

We don’t know how aware people are while they are in the process of dying. A dream state may be what people experience when dying. They may wish to have lived their lives differently, or they may be content with their past.

We all have different ways to deal with death. Some people will deny destiny and do everything they can to preserve their wellness and youth. Hair gets dyed, facelifts and tummy tucks are scheduled all in the effort to appear as young as we can so that we can fool ourselves into believing we are postponing death and possible lead others into believing we are more youthful than we actually are.

Others will withdraw from society and deny themselves the comfort of friends and acquaintances that come to say good-bye. When this occurs, those who continue living will is denied the opportunity to have thanked the dying for the time they have had with each other. This leaves the grieving friend without comfort. Moreover, it leaves the dying without the knowledge that their lives were valued. And for the living, we all need to know that we have given the dying some level of comfort just being in our lives because nothing in this life means more that the relationships we have with each other.

Can it be that if we accept the inevitability of death, instead of resisting it, we have a better opportunity to come to a level of peace and comfort? Acceptance may help us to develop a sense of control over what lies ahead. Perhaps we can then be more grateful for the time we have on earth. Until then, perhaps it is better to believe death will bring us to a better place? For now, love this wonderful life we have been given.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

