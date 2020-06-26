Lynda M. Gantt: Crowd mentality and controlling our behavior

Sadly, some people have problems controlling their behavior when they are in a frenzied crowd. The crowd provides a sense of invisibility and some participate because they want to be accepted. It is particularly difficult to refuse to engage in unruly group behavior when the people creating the havoc are friends. Police may justify their violent behavior because they adopt an “us against them” attitude. “We are the good guys and they are the bad guys.”

We tend to categorize people who are different from ourselves in a demeaning way to justify our dislike for them which fosters feelings of entitlement. Some holders of belief systems even justify crimes against humanity; an extreme example would be the Crusades and similar groups who feel that their belief systems are the only ones that matter. We discriminate against others to make us feel better about ourselves.

People with certain personalities are more likely to behave in an impulsive and destructive manner. Some people have little regard for the welfare of others and rarely show empathy. Moreover, it is easy for them to be involved in violent behavior, especially when there is a profit to be gained. Some believe their behavior is justified because they perceive that the importance of the “cause” is greater than the value, rights and possessions of others. Such may be the case with the George Floyd protesters who vandalized businesses.