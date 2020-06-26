Lynda M. Gantt: Crowd mentality and controlling our behavior

Most of us can control our behavior, even when we are in a large crowd protesting an injustice. People who can regulate their behavior have a better chance of obtaining some success in their lives. For example, self-control increases the chance of a person achieving academic and occupational success. In other words, it is self-awareness and self-discipline that keeps us focused on our goals and the paths we need to follow in order to achieve our objectives.
Unfortunately, those who have little self-control are less likely to see the connection of other people’s hard work to their success; they tend to think of it as luck.
Early childhood attachment also affects the way some people think and behave. Emotions can change the degree to which a person can control their behavior. Modulation of stress is learned when parents model regulation and the way they respond to stress; it also modulates the physiological response of the child. The development of the prefrontal cortex helps a child grow into a reasoning adult which is defined as someone who can delay gratification and use appropriate processing of social cues.
The murder of George Floyd speaks to the pervasive and ugly problem of racism within our society. Racism runs deep and has not been dealt with in a way that motivates people to change irrational, negative opinions of others. Many have been taught to be judgmental of anyone who is different. It can begin very innocently. For example, a parent may say to a child, “We don’t mingle with those people.” It sounds benign enough, but the seeds of prejudice are being planted.
Sadly, some people have problems controlling their behavior when they are in a frenzied crowd. The crowd provides a sense of invisibility and some participate because they want to be accepted. It is particularly difficult to refuse to engage in unruly group behavior when the people creating the havoc are friends. Police may justify their violent behavior because they adopt an “us against them” attitude. “We are the good guys and they are the bad guys.”
We tend to categorize people who are different from ourselves in a demeaning way to justify our dislike for them which fosters feelings of entitlement. Some holders of belief systems even justify crimes against humanity; an extreme example would be the Crusades and similar groups who feel that their belief systems are the only ones that matter. We discriminate against others to make us feel better about ourselves.
People with certain personalities are more likely to behave in an impulsive and destructive manner. Some people have little regard for the welfare of others and rarely show empathy. Moreover, it is easy for them to be involved in violent behavior, especially when there is a profit to be gained. Some believe their behavior is justified because they perceive that the importance of the “cause” is greater than the value, rights and possessions of others. Such may be the case with the George Floyd protesters who vandalized businesses.
People who adopt a “crowd mentality” often do so because they have an inconsistent self-perception, and a misguided perception of others. We develop perceptions of others in order to categorize people and keep a sense of social order, even if that order is misguided and based on bias.
Even Rodney King asked, “Why can’t we all just get along?” If we just try, each of us has a chance to make a difference by refuting illogical, biased thinking and acknowledging that, we are all part of the human family.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!