Lynda Gantt: Where do emotions come from?

Experiencing moods is not the same as experiencing emotions. Moods can last for long periods of time while emotions are usually short in duration. There are several concepts as to how the brain responds emotionally. Some scientists believe that emotions begin in the more primitive part of the brain while others believe it is the prefrontal cortex that is believed to perform more complicated emotional tasks. Because the human cerebral cortex is larger than those of other animals, it is theorized that we are able to socialize and think more abstractly.
Oxytocin is the hormone released at birth and helps infants bond with their parents. Some scientists believe that 30 to 60 percent of our emotional development is inherited. Our emotional development begins the day we are born and it is mainly attributed to the attachments we develop with our parents. Attachment refers to the particular way in which we relate to other people. Our style of attachment is formed during our first two years of life. When it is established, it plays out every day in how we relate to our intimate relationships and how we later parent our children.
It is well established that we need to develop a connection with at least one parent or primary caretaker in order to develop our social and emotional maturity in a normal manner. The type of attachment that is formed with our parents up through our toddler years will dictate the feelings, thoughts and expectations we experience as adults. The emotional connections we make as youngsters are powerful and strong and last throughout our lives.
Culture and the environment make a difference in how we express our emotions. Some Asian countries can interpret emotionality in a negative way. Some cultures view anger differently and shun the expression of anger in favor of social cohesiveness, whereas western society is more accepting of individual expression, especially when an injustice is perceived.
There are four types of attachments: secure, avoidant, ambivalent/anxious, and disorganized. Secure attachments are derived from a parenting style that is aligned with the child’s emotions by setting meaningful relationships, empathetic interactions and setting appropriate boundaries.
Avoidant attachment results from a parenting style that is unavailable or rejecting. It results in adult characteristics such as avoiding closeness. They may be critical, rigid, or intolerant.
Ambivalent attachment results from a parenting style that is inconsistent and sometimes having an intrusive way of communicating. The following adult characteristics are anxious and insecure, controlling, blaming, erratic, unpredictable and sometimes charming. A disorganized attachment pattern results from parenting that ignored or didn’t see or was oblivious to the child’s needs, or the parental behavior was frightening or traumatizing.
Our genes have considerable influence on the type and level of emotional expressions we exhibit. Our emotional reactions are a result of the personality traits we develop. These would include our levels of anxiety, anger and fear. Fortunately, we can change our perceptions about the emotional event we experience. Emotional development is the ability to identify and understand one’s own feelings and those of others as well as the ability to regulate strong emotions.
Aging can affect people differently. For some, the aging process enhances personality traits that are known to be difficult. Some aging people are argumentative and unhappy while others seem to mellow out and don’t take the difficulties of life so seriously. By developing a more positive outlook people are more likely to live longer and happier. No matter what your age, try to be more optimistic, positive and less reactive to your negative emotions.