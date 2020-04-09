Lynda Gantt: Using your brain as effectively as possible

Our ability to recall information depends on our level of intelligence, verbal ability and interest in what we are learning or experiencing. Memory is known to be related to the electrical and chemical processes in the area of the brain’s hippocampus and the cerebral cortex.
Memory has been likened to a muscle. Flex it and it will grow. Using your brain by focusing on what you wish to recall is a rewarding process, especially when you do recall something that is meaningful to you. There is the story of Bruno Furst who, as a child, had an atrocious memory. By the age of 10 he had not mastered the alphabet, his multiplication skills were nil and his understanding of geography was nonexistent. Furst said he could remember nothing and his classmates and teacher believed he would amount to nothing.
However, years later, when he was the subject of an article in the New Yorker magazine, he was a changed man. He had crafted skills of memorization. He had learned to control the beats of his heart by sheer focusing his mind on decreasing or increasing his heart rate. He became an attorney, a master chess player and he established his own memory school.
Furst used a mental filing system to organize complex information. He believed that if we are trained to organize what we learn more effectively, our memory for meaningful information, and even non-meaningful information such telephone numbers, can be substantially increased.
Mnemonic devices are used to aid recall and are all based on associations. These associations can be highly useful when visual images are also employed as visual memory is more effective than verbal memory alone. Mnemonic devices were the bases of Dr. Furst’s incredible memory.
The stress of the coronavirus crisis can interfere with our ability to recall information. This is especially true for those who have health related issues. Learning to manage your stress will help preserve memory and your ability to think clearly. Learning to discard needless worries will help ease your anxiety. Following the advice medical professionals will reduce fears. The lack of sleep and the fatigue induced by stress and fears impairs memory. The use of some medications such as sleeping pills and antianxiety medications can interfere with recall. Alcohol, works by interfering with the actions of neurotransmitters depending on the amount a person consumes. Binge drinking triples the risk of dementia. Alcohol intake increases blood sugar levels. The higher the blood sugar level, the more apt scores on memory tests decline.
Opioids are primarily prescribed for pain and produce morphine-like effects which seriously impair memory and judgment. Opioids are known to lead to death in patients who overuse them and are often over-prescribed. Metabolic Syndrome consists of obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol; high triglycerides, high-fat intake and high-sugar intake can lead to the destruction of neurons, increased inflammation, and an increase in the risk of death. Avoiding the development of these conditions will lead to better memory and better health. Socialization boosts your mood and memory because we need each other.
Here are some suggestions for building a better brain: 1) engage in regular cognitive and physical activity, 2) maintain social ties by maintaining telephone connections until the coronavirus has ended, 3) explore new things, 4) stay positive 5) involve yourself in meaningful and goal-directed tasks, 6) get plenty of rest and 7) eat a healthy diet. For ways to improve memory; decide what you need to remember, pay attention, pace yourself, use memory aids, be consistent and keep your mind active.
Dr. Lynda Gantt, Ph.D., LMFT
Dr. Lynda Gantt, Ph.D., LMFT practices in Santa Maria.
