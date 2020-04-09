Lynda Gantt: Using your brain as effectively as possible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our ability to recall information depends on our level of intelligence, verbal ability and interest in what we are learning or experiencing. Memory is known to be related to the electrical and chemical processes in the area of the brain’s hippocampus and the cerebral cortex.

Memory has been likened to a muscle. Flex it and it will grow. Using your brain by focusing on what you wish to recall is a rewarding process, especially when you do recall something that is meaningful to you. There is the story of Bruno Furst who, as a child, had an atrocious memory. By the age of 10 he had not mastered the alphabet, his multiplication skills were nil and his understanding of geography was nonexistent. Furst said he could remember nothing and his classmates and teacher believed he would amount to nothing.

However, years later, when he was the subject of an article in the New Yorker magazine, he was a changed man. He had crafted skills of memorization. He had learned to control the beats of his heart by sheer focusing his mind on decreasing or increasing his heart rate. He became an attorney, a master chess player and he established his own memory school.