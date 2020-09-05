You have permission to edit this article.
Lynda Gantt: Is there marital bliss?
Maintaining Mental Fitness

Lynda Gantt: Is there marital bliss?

When two people are deeply attracted to each other, whether physically, sexually, emotionally or even for financial reasons, their brains secrete a love hormone that leads them to believe that something intense and wonderful is about to happen.

The events that follow seem to be a universal road map that leads the couple to want to pursue a more permanent, committed relationship. However, although the couple may be extremely compatible, have a lot in common, and feel that they are soul mates, roadblocks may spring up that make them wonder if they did the right thing by getting married.

The decision to marry is one of the most significant decisions in a person’s life. Sadly, the decision is not always well-thought out and is often driven by unconscious processes. Sexual attraction is one of the influences that are often the reasons for young adults to marry.

Decisions about marriage are generally made by the emotions of love and not logic. Unfortunately, for various reasons, many people choose spouses that are unsuitable for the state of matrimony. Some spouses are too emotionally immature to provide proper attention to the marriage.

Choosing a partner may be a decision that is made in haste as a way to escape a tumultuous home life or an attempt to heal a wound created by a former lover. Some people are blind to any relationship problems because they romanticized their vision of marriage. Later, a sense of disillusionment settles into the relationship. It may be that the couple believes they would continue their marriage as they did during their courtship. Conflict inevitably rises when spouses want different things.

To complicate matters, while friends for both sexes are important for good mental health, it can muddy the marital waters. After all, a friend is someone you can share your most intimate thoughts without fear of retribution. However, sometimes infidelities occur. Here, dreams can be shattered by senseless acts of self-indulgence.

People who have a dependent personality may marry in order to find emotional and/or financial security. They may choose a partner who appears to have their life in order only to find, when the facade is penetrated, that their partner is equally dependent. With all these potential problems, it behooves couples to seek marital therapy prior to the marriage ceremony. Here people learn how to listen to their spouse; how to resolve conflict and how to respond appropriately.

People need to feel safe when sharing thoughts and feelings with their spouse. This means not interrupting, mocking, or minimizing what the other person is saying. Learning to deal with conflict leads to resolution. Couples can learn to collaborate, compromise, accommodate and listen to each other. Simple questions can help resolve issues; accusations don’t. Recognizing and acknowledging each other’s point of view can clear-up any misconceptions and barriers to marital harmony.

Our verbal and nonverbal behavior says a lot about what we are experiencing internally. The tone of our voice, facial expressions, gestures, eye contact and the way we position our bodies can speak loudly about what we feel or believe. Learning to empathize with a partner by putting yourself in their shoes can help resolve issues.

Keeping sexual intimacy alive fosters closeness and harmony. Listening is critical to understanding the other person. Moreover, you increase your chances of that person listening to you. Validating statements such as, “I understand you feel this way,” or, “I can appreciate why you feel that way,” will facilitate trust and openness. These small changes can keep love alive and the relationship viable.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D.,  LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

