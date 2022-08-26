Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

Skimming through my daily news feed, I came to the section that lists “famous people born on this day.” There were kings, political leaders, authors, philosophers, Supreme Court justices, inventors, actors, athletes, game show hosts … and there was Leonard Bernstein, who was referred to as “conductor/composer/pianist/egotist.”

What a strange epitaph, I thought, especially since none of the others had a personal commentary or negative judgment attached to them, not even four-time presidential-candidate George Wallace who could justifiably have been called a racist.

I looked up the word "egotist" to make sure I knew what it meant and found, “a selfish person; one who is excessively conceited, self-absorbed or boastful.”

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

