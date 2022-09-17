Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

In the aftermath of the atom bomb, having proved that we are already adept at knowing how to destroy ourselves, the question became — can we figure out a way to not destroy ourselves?

Maybe it was a result of my early exposure to ‘60s protest songs, or because I tend to resonate more with “the old wisdom” than I do the new innovations, but it always seemed to me that despite all the progress and economic development, all the medical and technological advances, the comforts and conveniences of modern living, the improvements and upgrades and enhancements — and even taking into account the steady increase in our average life expectancy — that we were progressing in the direction of self-destruction, not self-preservation.

We may have gained certain capacities along the way, such as the ability to travel and communicate across greater distances in shorter amounts of time, or to mass produce products, or increase the yields of our hunts and harvests, or shield ourselves against visible and immediate threats to hearth and health and home, but in the process, we introduced new and even more treacherous hazards, in the form of toxic chemicals, harmful radiation and damaging stress — which all whittle away at our physical, mental, and emotional well-being, thus raising questions about quantity versus quality of life.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0