Goodness, goodness! I am very excited to share with you a dancing combination of two of my favorite foods during this lovely, yet chilly February. There is a crispness in the air that calls for a flavorful fireside treat — accompanied by an over-the-top robust glass of red wine — to be enjoyed with family and friends.

Two food favorites, in my humble opinion, are staples for survival: bread and chocolate — or, in Spanish, pan y chocolate.

In Spain, during difficult times under dictator Gen. Francisco Franco Bahamonde who ruled from 1939-75, a square of chocolate, sprinkled with salt and nibbled with a piece of bread drizzled with olive oil was dessert. This undeniably rustic and luscious flavor combination is just plain good — actually, better than good.

As we push through difficult times ourselves, it is important to remember to find our happy place, a space where we can safely just “be,” enjoy family and friends while social distancing, break bread together and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.

In this recipe, Pan con Chocolate, the bread is the foundational backbone, the swirl of olive oil extends the chocolatey profile and the jolt of salt lifts the overall sweetness. What a dance!

I prefer Peruvian chocolate, known to be a superfood, for this recipe as it has many layers of flavor and is of excellent quality. Feel free to spend time tasting different chocolates to find your preference. It will be a fun and delicious experience.

Believe it or not, as delicious as chocolate is, it also is super healthy. Especially in its raw form, whole cacao and cacao powder benefits are abundant with fiber and protein, which support digestion and build muscle.

This past Sunday, I packed up my Pan con Chocolate and off to Sunstone I went — just a short jaunt to Santa Ynez, to share “my dance” with treasured friends at the winery's provincial French courtyards and sprawling lawn dotted with picnic tables and umbrellas.

The Pan con Chocolate was a hit and paired incredibly well with the fruit-forward Sunstone Eros and the robust 2017 Cabernet Franc. Honestly, all of the reds in the Sunstone lineup will compliment this rustic and chocolatey combo.

The finale was the resounding clink of our glasses in anticipation of shouting “Cheers!” I believe sharing food is one of the greatest joys in life. This is such a share-friendly dish, you'll see.

Did you know? Here are a few tidbits about the universal superfood, chocolate. Most of the word's cocoa is grown in Africa, but Latin America still grows significant quantities. Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic grow the largest volumes, but cocoa production takes place in most tropical countries in Latin America.

I hope you are inspired to have an enchanting dance with this fabulous bread and chocolate duo.

Pan con Chocolate

Ingredients:

10-oz. premium Peruvian chocolate, at least 70% cacao

7 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons fine sugar

2 tablespoons Sunstone Blood Orange Olive Oil

10-12 flakes of sea salt or salt of preference for topper

1 sourdough baguette

Butter a 4-by-10-inch loaf tin and line with parchment paper with enough on sides to pull out of container once set up.

Place chocolate in heatproof bowl in saucepan of simmering water, creating a double boiler. Make sure bowl doesn’t touch water. Allow chocolate to gently melt for about 5 minutes, stir consistently.

Remove from heat and slowly add in egg, whisking to prevent egg from scrambling. Add softened butter and stir until all butter melts.

In another bowl, with a hand mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add in sugar and beat until a thick and glossy meringue forms.

Gently fold 1/3 of meringue into chocolate mixture until nearly combined. Gently fold in remaining meringue. Pour mixture into prepared tin and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F.

Spread the thin slices of sourdough baguette in a single layer on a large baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the bread wafers are crisp.

To serve, invert chocolate, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle salt flakes, or salt of choice, and serve with the toasted bread wafers.

To enjoy, simply take a small amount of chocolate to spread over toasts, take a sip of wine and let the dance begin.