"You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.” ― Pablo Neruda

March, how did we get here so fast? Before we get into our recipe, let’s reflect on why this time of year is special. Of course, March means spring; a time of renewal, optimism, warmer weather, longer days, March Madness and baseball. In the world of food, winter soups and roasts give way to lighter fare — super fresh ingredients, newly sprouted produce and my favorite, fresh fish.

March is also when we celebrate our beloved Pisces. This year, I’m blessed to celebrate the 95th birthday of my favorite Pisces, my mama. I look forward to celebrating my mama any chance that I get, so birthday time is extra special.

As a Pisces, my mother has an affinity for fish dishes from the river to the ocean. One way I'll honor her this year is to make one of her favorite dishes: Pescado Veracruz. While the dish originated in Veracruz on the Caribbean coast of eastern Mexico, it is very much influenced by the ingredients and seasonings of Spain. Veracruz was one of the first places the Spanish settled in Mexico. True to its Mediterranean roots, Pescado Veracruz is baked in its own juices, with onion, garlic, oregano, tomato, green olives, capers, pasilla chile, and dried cranberries for a touch of sweetness.

I feel lucky to have been introduced to many ways of preparing fish, and to have grown up near the ocean where fresh catches are readily available. One of my favorite childhood memories is going with my father to the boats of his fishermen chums to pick up fresh catch of the day. Almost as good as the fish were the stories told by these salty gents of the sea. To a child, they were the most exciting stories in the world and just another benefit of being my dad’s sidekick/barnacle. These wild stories had to be true, right? Nonetheless, I was extremely entertained with their gallant stories.

Those were really good times and the catches were treated like gold. I was lucky to learn, at an early age, not to take for granted those gifts from the sea. In my family, seafood is sacred. Whether it is grilled, baked or fried, we love it all.

Karen Ortiz: It’s all about the chocolate! In Spain, during difficult times under dictator General Francisco Franco Bahamonde who ruled from 1939-75, a square of chocolate, sprinkled with salt and nibbled with a piece of bread drizzled with olive oil was dessert.

Today, I am going to share the technique of baking fish in parchment paper or “en papillote” (with a smidge of searing). Why parchment paper and not foil? As the fish bakes, it steams in its own juices and seasonings, making it incredibly tender and moist; it's easy to clean up; it provides for a more appealing look; and most importantly, there are notable health benefits for steering clear of aluminum.

Are you ready? Let’s do this!

Items needed:

13-by-9-inch baking dish

Parchment paper

Skillet

Spatula

20-minute prep time; 20- to 30-minute cook time

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely sliced

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes/or 4 large heirloom tomatoes chopped in large cubes

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 cup whole pimiento-stuffed Spanish green olives

½ cuppasilla chile (roasted and peeled) cut into small strips (rajas) or pickled jalapeno if you want more heat

¼ cupdried cranberries or golden raisins

2 tablespoons drained capers

1 tablespoon of dried oregano, preferably Mexican or fresh sprigs if available

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 white fish fillets (tilapia, barramundi, cod, red snapper — stay away from fatty rich fish like salmon on this dish)

cilantro sprigs, for garnish

lime wedges, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place a large piece of parchment paper in baking dish with large overlap at both ends in order to seal in fish.

Heat oil over medium-high heat in a skillet or sauté pan. Add onion and reduce heat to medium. Cook onion for 4 to 5 minutes or until starting to soften. Add tomatoes. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until the tomatoes begin to blister and soften. Add garlic, green olives, pasilla or pickled jalapenos, raisins (or cranberries), capers, oregano and salt and black pepper, to taste. Cook 1 minute to heat through. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes.

Season fish fillets with salt and black pepper on both sides. Lightly sear fish on both sides and place in baking dish. Pour cooled sauce over fish fillets. Fold parchment and create a sealed package around fish. Bake 20 to 30 minutes, depending on thickness of fish filet. Should should be flaky when done.

Be careful when opening up parchment due to steam. Plate it up, garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges. Enjoy!

