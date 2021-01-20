Goodness! With such a bounty of celebratory food over the holidays and our (my) over-the-top indulgence in sweets, it’s now time to talk about some fresh and healthy eats.

I said that I was not going to eat sugar over the holidays and that did not come true, so I’m working to bring back balance to my meals — no diet, just balance.

As you know, I have a love of recipes from my Hispanic heritage, but I also enjoy cuisine from all over the world. Lately, I have been drawn to Mediterranean cuisine, which offers plenty of fresh and healthy options (with a splash of Latina Fresh, of course). I consider the Mediterranean diet as more of a lifestyle than a diet.

For Thanksgiving, I wanted to try a new appetizer, but I saw we already had too many dishes going on for our outdoor picnic (so fun … more on that another time), so I made it a few days later. That turned out to be a great choice, as this dish can be served as a main course as well as an appetizer or side dish.

Karen Ortiz: A merry, merry twist to the Christmas tamale Although tamales are usually associated with Mexico, there are versions all over the world, including Latin America.

To me, fresh and simple means fewer ingredients, easy preparation and cleanup, and easy on the wallet. The fresher the ingredients the better — plus, it's so pretty.

My dish is a baked feta cheese dish (good feta, not crumbles) at www.mediterraneandish.com. (And while you're at it, do peruse their other fabulous recipes.) I absolutely love the tartness and saltiness of feta, and this recipe does not disappoint. The cheese is baked until soft, slightly bubbly and a bit golden. It's lovely served with pita chips, bread or crackers of your choice. Dip or spread, it’s all good!

I then pondered how this dish could be “Latinized,” and discovered that substituting queso fresco for feta spoke to me. Queso fresco can be found in most grocery stores and is usually round and in clear plastic. While all brands are adequate, if you really want to step it up, visit your local carnicería or Mexican supermarket and get fresh cheese from the deli. Carnicería La Mexicana and Carnicería Jalisco in Lompoc and Vallarta Market in Santa Maria all have excellent selections.

The "Latinization" of this dish, or any dish, can be done by simply using traditional Latin ingredients. In this case, I used oregano instead of thyme, black olives instead of Kalamata, and added a dash of cumin. Creatively switching out herbs, spices and accompaniments is essential to developing your own culinary style. As the current adage goes, "Do you!"

The baked queso fresco pairs very well with a fresh, crisp salad. My preference is arugula, blueberry and roasted walnut salad with a light vinaigrette. But, like I said, do you, and choose a salad of your liking.

Now let’s cook!

Baked Queso Fresco

Ingredients:

1 round queso fresco or 1-pound fresh

12 black olives

12 cherry tomatoes halved

2-3 springs of fresh oregano or 1 tablespoon dry

Olive oil

1 lime

Sliced jalapenos, optional

Pickled red onions to taste (https://www.loveandlemons.com/pickled-red-onions)

Tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place queso fresco in cast iron skillet, place oregano on top, add halved tomatoes and olives around the cheese. Dust ingredients with cumin. Add sliced jalapenos as preferred. Drizzle olive oil over ingredients and bake for 20 to 30 minutes until puffed up and lightly golden. Squeeze lime juice over the top. Add pickled onions. Serve with tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas.

Buen provecho!

Karen Ortiz: Holiday cheer from Grandma Delfina Growing up, I was exposed to great food with fresh ingredients, through the influence of my family. My maternal great grandmother was a culinary goddess and passed down many beautiful recipes to our family...