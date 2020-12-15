Karen Ortiz: A merry, merry twist to the Christmas tamale

Tamales, tamales, tamales! What a wonderful addition to the holiday table. Whether you grew up in a Latino family, or you just absolutely love the enticing aroma and decadent warm bites of masa and delicious savory filling, tamales are nothing short of fabulous. You will experience a true moment of glory when you are gifted with your first steamed tamale fresh out of the pot.
While tamales can be eaten throughout the year, during the holiday season — which for Latinos extends from the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12 through Three Kings’ Day on Jan. 6 — they are a culinary requirement in most families; sort of a communal culinary rite.
Tamales originated in Mesoamerica and date back thousands of years. The first tamales were made as early as 7,000 B.C., before corn had been fully domesticated. Indigenous people gathered wild “teocintle,” the ancestor of modern maize.
Although tamales are usually associated with Mexico, there are versions all over the world, including Latin America.
The wide range of recipes for these beauties is vast, depending on the country and region in which they are made. What they do all share in common is a body of corn dough/masa, wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf and steamed until cooked with a loving expression of local pride.
Growing up, I was exposed to great food with fresh ingredients, through the influence of my family. My maternal great grandmother was a culinary goddess and passed down many beautiful recipes to our family...
As the traditional Christmas tamale is made with a rich, bold pork and red chile sauce filling and wrapped in a woodsy corn husk, I am going to introduce to you my twist on the tradition. (By no means am I discouraging the traditional recipes, as I will definitely be preparing the pork and red chile this week. Traditions are a beautiful thing.)
So get ready for the twist.
We all have friends and family that are non-meat eaters, or just want to eat healthy, or just choose to try something different. I assure you, the tamale recipe I will be sharing is different, delicate and savory. This recipe fits very nicely in the farm-to-table concept, inviting local farmers to this tamalada, or tamale-making party. In addition, this recipe pairs well with white, rosé and sparkling wines. We’ll talk more about the wine later, I promise.
The twist is a very delicate and flavorful tamale made with lion’s mane mushrooms, caramelized onions and manchego cheese, wrapped in banana leaf.
Originally, I had planned on using shiitake mushrooms, as used in past, yet they were not available, so I was newly introduced to the lion’s mane mushroom. Wow!
This spiny-haired mushroom tastes like sweet crab (really, it does!) and performs well with butter and garlic, and is a mighty mushroom for brain health. Who knew?
So now we have a dementia-fighting tamale. Where locally do we find this brilliant, brain-boosting fungi? Look no further than Sovlang's Julian Wolfe, organic mushroom farmer, (www.wolfefamilyfarms.com). You can also garnish your tamales with a helping of vibrant edible flowers and microgreens from talented Lompoc farmer Jane Darrah, of Good Witch Farm (www.goodwitchfarm.com).
Now let’s talk masa.
Do buy your masa from a local carniceria, where it is freshly prepared. I am not a fan of the store-bought masa in a bag. The reason being is questionable freshness and quality. If that is all that is available, buy it; I get it.
You can mix your own using maseca or masa harina by simply following directions. Once again, not my favorite. My go-to for masa is La Carniceria La Mexicana on the corner of Cypress and I Street in Lompoc — consistent and excellent quality. You may also take in vegetable shortening or coconut oil to have mixed into the masa, instead of the traditional pork fat, for a vegetarian option. Your call, but stick to the pork fat for the perfect flavor component.
Tamale-making time: Spread out your favorite tamale-making cloth (if you don’t have one, oil cloths are great. My Aunt Lydia and I have the same oil cloth we bought at Big Lots years ago), open up your favorite bottle of something sparkling and be sure to have some fun. Make memories at your tamalada and plate it up like you mean it!
A few exceptional sparkling wines found locally that pair well with this recipe include: Transcendence 2016 Castillion sparkling wine (transcendwines.com); Flying Goat 2015 Goat Bubble, blanc de noirs, Bien Nacido, (flyinggoatcellars.com); and Kessler-Haak, 2016 sparkling brut, estate-grown (kesslerhaakwine.com.
Feliz Navidad!
Karen Ortiz is a lifelong Santa Barbara County resident, born in Santa Barbara and currently residing in the Lompoc Valley. With culinary roots reaching back generations, Karen passionately explores recipes, flavors and spices from her Latino ancestors, and combs the globe for new and exciting dishes. For more delicious recipes, follow Karen's Facebook page at LatinaFresh. She can be reached at latinafreshsb@gmail.com
