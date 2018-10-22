If you need information about the best restaurants, the newest wineries or upcoming events, there is one man who knows it all.
Known for the hashtag, #WheresShelby, and his mysterious ability to be at every event at the same time, Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit Santa Ynez Valley, is the man to ask about the latest and greatest in the area. He can direct you where to go and who to see, to ensure you make the most of your trip to the Valley. I decided to ask the expert of all things local, his advice on how to have the best wine staycation. Here are his tips:
1.) GO MID-WEEK: Visiting wineries Sunday through Thursday is the key to getting special, individualized service. Go when demand is low and you will be more likely to meet the winemaker or be able to make an appointment with them for a winemaker tasting.
2.) PLAN AHEAD: Many wineries in the Valley are “by appointment only.” This means you have to call ahead to visit and taste the wine but same day appointments are absolutely fine. This is a great way to find hidden gems that are lesser known to the public. You’ll get personalized attention and the wineries will be prepared for your visit. “They don’t expect you to buy a case of wine,” explains Shelby when I asked what the wineries expect when you’re there by appointment. “Purchasing one to three bottles for every couple is plenty to show appreciation and walk away with great tasting wine.”
3.) LOCAL PRIDE: “Mention you’re a local," says Sim. “They want to see you as a local. You are just as important as the visitors.” He stressed that valley businesses want to create long-lasting relationships with locals and are more likely to provide deals or perks to visitors whether it be the best seat in the house or an exclusive taste of library wine. Get to know the general manager or tasting room staff to come by discounts and perks naturally and enhance your tasting room experience.
4.) MAKE A DAY OF IT: If you’re planning on hitting the wine trail or going wine tasting for the day in one of the Santa Ynez Valley’s quaint towns, you’ll need to be prepared. Bring lots of water, as well as sunscreen and a hat, if spending time outdoors. Have a flexible plan for meals, but pick up a portable lunch from any number of establishments before a long day of tasting. Some “go-to” lunch places that Sims recommends are Industrial Eats, Succulent Café, the new Los Arroyos restaurant, El Rancho Market, Fresco Valley Café, Lucky Hen Larder and Los Olivos Grocery. Just to name a few.
5.) WINE EVENTS: Read your local papers and go to VisitSYV.com ( for the latest news, beautiful photos and insider tips) and local Chambers website calendars for upcoming wine events. Sign up for their emails so you don’t miss out on unique wine events; especially those small events at tasting rooms that you might otherwise miss.
Perhaps you’ll see the man himself on your staycation. A Shelby sighting means you’re on the right track to a fun, memorable time in the Santa Ynez Valley.