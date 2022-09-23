 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story
South on 101South on 101

When life gives you lemons, head to Goleta's Lemon Festival | Julia McHugh

This weekend in Santa Barbara is jammed with events. The Lemon Festival and Fall Classic Car Show (actually in Goleta), Planned Parenthood’s annual Book Sale and the Quilters Guild’s Harvest of Colors Show (both at Earl Warren Showgrounds), and an innovative staging of “Romeo and Juliet” by the intriguingly titled Naked Shakes company.

Zesty, Lemon-y Entertainment

The Goleta Lemon Festival is back. Goleta’s biggest annual celebration harkens back to when lemons were a big cash crop in the area. Few orchards remain, but the festival lives on with free tart and tangy family entertainment Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Girsh Park. Admission and parking are free.

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts