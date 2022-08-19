 Skip to main content
South on 101

Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

  • Updated
Arroyo Hondo Preserve credit Sally Isaacson.JPG

Once part of a sprawling Mexican land grant, Arroyo Hondo Preserve is recovering from last year’s Alisal fire. It’s open (with reservations) on the first and third full weekends of each month — including this weekend.

 Contributed, Sally Isaacson

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations.

San Marcos Foothill Preserve

Last summer, volunteers from Foothills Forever Fund faced a daunting task — to raise $18 million in just 90 days to purchase 101 acres of open space, saving it from development. The San Marcos Foothills Preserve already encompassed 200 acres, but this parcel would expand it to 300 acres of contiguous wildlife habitat.

San Marcos Foothills Preserve.JPG

More than 100 acres were recently added to the San Marcos Foothills Preserve in Santa Barbara, thanks to volunteers who raised $18 million in just 90 days. It’s now 300 acres of contiguous wildlife habitat.
More Mesa credit SB Land Trust.jpg

The 300-acre More Mesa, located in Goleta just west of Hope Ranch, takes its name from T. Wallace More, who purchased a total of 1,000 acres in 1861. It’s crisscrossed with trails with outstanding views.

