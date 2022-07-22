This weekend is jammed with entertainment all over Santa Barbara, including an outdoor concert at the Botanic Garden, a free film screening at the County Courthouse, a drag show downtown and more.
Masks and proof of vaccination/negative COVID test may be required. Check with the venues for details.
Summer serenades at the Garden
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is beautiful any time but is especially so on the next two Friday evenings when outdoor “Summer Serenade” concerts are presented from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s (July 22) concert is a musical showcase by three local singer-songwriters: Ben Catch, Carly Powers and Conner Cherland.
Next Friday (July 29) is an evening of “love songs both sad and ecstatic” in partnership with the Channel Island Chamber Orchestra. Clarinetist David Singer, pianist Miriam Arichea and soprano Patricia Lathrop-McPherson are featured in Mozart’s “Parto, Parto, (“I am leaving”)” from La Clemenza di Tito, and J. W. Kalliwoda’s “Heimatlied” (Homeland) and other classical works.
Magic on State Street
It’s absolutely magical on Friday nights at the Satellite Wine Bar on State Street when Gene Urban, a member of the prestigious Magic Castle, performs close-up from 6 to 9 p.m.
Gene has traveled the world dazzling audiences with his sleight of hand for more than 30 years and is now settled in Santa Barbara. His shows are highly interactive and absolutely jaw-dropping. Rumor has it that Lady Gaga told him that he’s better than David Blaine.
In addition to natural wine, Satellite also offers yummy vegetarian food with ingredients fresh from the farmers market. Outdoor seating is available. (117 State St., 805-364-3043, https://satellitesb.com/collections/events)
Free movies at the courthouse
Classic films are screened outdoors at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for free Friday Nights Under the Stars through Aug. 26 (no screening Aug. 5 due to Fiesta). Screenings start at 8:30 p.m., though space on the lawn can be claimed as early as noon. Bring permeable blankets and low-backed, low-to-the-ground chairs. Find more information at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
It’s an unforgettable road trip this week (July 22) with the classic “Thelma and Louise” starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (a very young Brad Pitt makes a memorable impression as a hunky thief they meet along the way). Delight in the campy classic from Australia, “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” on July 29.
Aug. 12 brings Wes Anderson’s quirky, delightful “Moonrise Kingdom” and on Aug. 19 the Rock rocks in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." The final screening, held Aug. 26, is the underappreciated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit musical “In the Heights."
'Les Femmes Fatales' at Center Stage
Speaking of queens, drag stars BellaDonna SantaBarbara and Miss Kitty Willows present a Moulin Rouge-inspired revue and cabaret this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Center State Theater.
“Les Femmes Fatales at the Moulin Rouge” also features Angel D’Mon, Maple the Goddess, Michelle Chakra and Niya Ounchith. Velvet-voiced Jim Sirianni is the host, and music is by Bohemian Dreams.
Tickets for this Center Stage Theater fundraiser are $25 general admission and $35 for VIP table seating and a specialty cocktail. Visit www.centerstagetheater.org.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.