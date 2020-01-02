South on 101: Views of Santa Barbara for the New Year

It’s not called the American Riviera for nothing! Locals and tourists love to debate the best view in Santa Barbara. Here are some ideas for your consideration.
From the Water
Santa Barbara is especially enchanting when viewed from the water, be it inside the harbor or outside the breakwater. One-hour kayak rentals start at just $15, two-person kayaks are $30, and stand-up paddle boards are $25 at the Paddle Sports Center (across from Brophy Bros. at the Harbor), which also offers an array of guided adventures (www.paddlesportsca.com). Or visit the Sea Landing (www.sealanding.net) and Santa Barbara Sailing Center (www.sbsail.com) which also have tours plus jet skis, fishing, whale watching, sailboat charters and more. The Sunset Kidd lives up to its name with nightly cruises from the Harbor, plus daytime, whale watching and private sails (www.sunsetkidd.com).
Next Best Thing
The next best thing to being on the water is to be next to the water, on one of the area’s many beaches. Don’t want to get sandy? Stearns Wharf juts 2,300 feet into the Channel and is the oldest working wooden wharf in California. Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so the wharf was first built in 1872 to allow trade with sailing vessels plying the California coastline. But unlike most cities along the coast, Santa Barbara faces due south, not west. A compass rose embedded at the Wharf’s terminus is a good reminder. Sunsets are still spectacular when viewed from here. (www.stearnswharf.org)
Get Some Elevation
One of the best views of Santa Barbara is from the top of the clock tower at the County Courthouse (1100 block, Anacapa Street). Rising above the circa 1929 Spanish Moorish building, there are 360-degree views encompassing the cityscape, mountains, ocean, and even islands on a clear day. After taking in the view, simply stroll through the historic and beautiful Courthouse. Free tours with one of the enthusiastic docents are held 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays (www.santabarbaracourthouse.org).
Even More Elevation
East Camino Cielo snakes along the crest of the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara, offering panoramas a-plenty along its 30 miles between Highway 154 to Gibraltar Road. It’s a popular route for cyclists and motorists, and the trailhead for many hiking trails. It passes La Cumbre Peak, the highest peak at 3,997 feet, and Gibraltar Rock, a popular rock climbing location. For views of Goleta, take West Camino Cielo from Highway 154 and drive 3.7 miles to Lizards Mouth Rock trailhead.
A View and a Meal
Countless local restaurants have glorious views, but these three are favorites. The Belmond El Encanto is a luxury resort nestled in the hills above the Old Mission. Dine on their Terrace for breathtaking views of city, beaches, harbor, channel, and islands. Brophy Bros. is a beloved fixture at the Harbor, but often crowded. Check out Endless Summer Bar and Café with its fun surf-inspired décor, casual dining, and great Harbor views.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.