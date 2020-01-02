South on 101: Views of Santa Barbara for the New Year

It’s not called the American Riviera for nothing! Locals and tourists love to debate the best view in Santa Barbara. Here are some ideas for your consideration.

From the Water

Santa Barbara is especially enchanting when viewed from the water, be it inside the harbor or outside the breakwater. One-hour kayak rentals start at just $15, two-person kayaks are $30, and stand-up paddle boards are $25 at the Paddle Sports Center (across from Brophy Bros. at the Harbor), which also offers an array of guided adventures (www.paddlesportsca.com). Or visit the Sea Landing (www.sealanding.net) and Santa Barbara Sailing Center (www.sbsail.com) which also have tours plus jet skis, fishing, whale watching, sailboat charters and more. The Sunset Kidd lives up to its name with nightly cruises from the Harbor, plus daytime, whale watching and private sails (www.sunsetkidd.com).

Next Best Thing